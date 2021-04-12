Financier: Cruise Port Upgrade Not Enough For Home Porting

By YOURI KEMP

AN international financier with experience in infrastructure projects believes Nassau needs more than a new cruise port if it is to become a hub for home porting by cruise lines.

Andre Wright, executive vice president of Standard International Group, told Tribune Business there needs to be new facilities to cope with the numbers of passengers arriving here to join cruise ships.

Mr Wright said: “We have to look at this not only from the economics of the cruise line, but what are going to be the health and safety and reopening protocols for the islands that those ships are going to be destined to.

“Those passengers’ expectation is that they’re going to be able to get off if they want to or not. You can’t book a trip to thinking you are going to a destination and you can’t get off. That’s not going to be good, and The Bahamas needs to be careful because if they start home porting the question is are the logistics and the infrastructure ready?”

Mr Wright said more facilities need to be in place to receive passengers through the airports who come to take a cruise from The Bahamas. Also, there needs to be adequate inventory for people who overnight and then take a cruise.

He said the upcoming cruise sailing year will be “challenging” based on current CDC guidelines. People projecting recovery for the cruise industry this year are just wishful thinking, he said,

“For recovery, no way. Their targeted start date for 50 percent maximum passengers is for June and by that time the year would already be halfway completed, so do the math. It just doesn’t work.”

Mr Wright also said all of the cruise lines have been affected by not being able to sail for over a year and a lot of them are in debt.

“They have had to retrofit their fleet to meet the CDC protocol,” he said “Now they are only going to be operating at about 50 percent capacity with an increase over 60 day periods depending on how they meet the guidelines.

“Hopefully they can recover some revenue because right now they are burning through a lot of cash, but I’m hopeful that they will be able to recover some economic benefit.”

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line will be home porting in the country this June sailing with no more than 50 percent capacity, but aims to increase that to 65 percent over the following weeks.

So far, Royal Caribbean has reported an adjusted net loss of $3.9bn for 2020 and its chairman, Richard Fain, said: “After 11 months of this pandemic, we all know COVID fatigue is real.”