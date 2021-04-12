Pm Says Supporters Socially Distanced During Canvassing Of St Anne’S Constituency

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Free National Movement supporters canvassed St Anne’s on Saturday, days after Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan suggested political gatherings and large social events should not be happening amid the pandemic.
Dr Minnis, FNM St Anne’s candidate Adrian White, and party supporters opened a constituency office in the area and then canvassed the community to speak with residents.
Asked about the criticism about political events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said: “You would note that we were spaced out, quite a distance, and rather than bungle (together), we had a line of at least three, four hundred (feet).
“So individuals were way ahead, some were way behind and you would note that when we visited any homes, there would not have been more than two, three at max and we had been spaced out again, wearing our masks, etc. The most important thing is keeping adequate social distancing,” he told Our News on Saturday.
Asked about recent political gatherings last week, Dr McMillan said: “The Ministry of Health continues to make the recommendations that are based on the science and certainly our recommendations remain the same, there should not be gatherings that are above and beyond what is agreed upon in the Emergency Orders, as well as you need to wear your mask, you need to sanitise.
“Those types of gathering should not be occurring and certainly individuals have a responsibility to protect themselves and others by not availing themselves of such events, be they political, be they a party, be they a gathering of family. We have to continue to follow the public health measures, that is the only way we will be able to continue to move down the road of being in the position that we all want to be in the position of.”
Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said last week the party’s leader has ordered a review of all campaign practices.
Photos: Racardo Thomas
Comments
tribanon 18 hours, 51 minutes ago
Somehow we just all knew Minnis's cruel lockdown orders would quickly take a back seat when his urge to go election campaigning came along. After all, his priorities will alway lie with himself and his own wants and needs as opposed to the wants and needs of the Bahamian people. He has quite clearly proven that time and time again since May 2017.
Bobsyeruncle 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Agreed. Total douchebag move on his part.
Cobalt 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
I have to agree with you here. Apparently the rules apply to everyone else except those serving the interest of Dr. Minnis.
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 43 minutes ago
"individuals were way ahead, some were way behind and you would note that when we visited any homes, there would not have been more than two, three at max and we had been spaced out again, wearing our masks, etc. The most important thing is keeping adequate social distancing,” he told Our News on Saturday."
meanwhile... in the photo evidence it looks like they're right next to and holding the hands of an elderly constituent
ohdrap4 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Well I had a "minnis in the house alarm". The cat heard them before me, jumped from the window and went to hide.
I promptly sat on the floor so they could not see me through the window, and stayed hidden till the danger has passed.
Smart kitty. And he does not eat much.
