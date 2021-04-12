Police Warn Against Fake Covid Tests

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has warned people against obtaining fake COVID-19 tests, noting several people have recently been arrested and charged in court as a result.

"In recent weeks it has come to the attention of the Royal Bahamas Police Force that a growing number of Bahamians are seeking to carry out COVID-19 testing through unofficial means," police said. "In the last week, several people have been brought before the courts and charged. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is warning Bahamians against obtaining fake COVID-19 tests.

"The Commissioner Paul Rolle and his team are advising all citizens, residents and visitors to go through the correct procedures when obtaining such documentation for travel or otherwise. We urge you to take this warning seriously to avoid prosecution and to help keep you, your family and the wider community healthy."

A person convicted of obtaining a false COVID-19 test faces a fine of up to $2,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.