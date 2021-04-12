Police Warn Against Fake Covid Tests

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has warned people against obtaining fake COVID-19 tests, noting several people have recently been arrested and charged in court as a result.
"In recent weeks it has come to the attention of the Royal Bahamas Police Force that a growing number of Bahamians are seeking to carry out COVID-19 testing through unofficial means," police said. "In the last week, several people have been brought before the courts and charged. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is warning Bahamians against obtaining fake COVID-19 tests.
"The Commissioner Paul Rolle and his team are advising all citizens, residents and visitors to go through the correct procedures when obtaining such documentation for travel or otherwise. We urge you to take this warning seriously to avoid prosecution and to help keep you, your family and the wider community healthy."
A person convicted of obtaining a false COVID-19 test faces a fine of up to $2,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.
Comments
tribanon 19 hours, 13 minutes ago
Most Bahamians cannot afford the outrageous fees now being charged for just about any kind of COVID-19 test, and our government and most private sector employers cannot afford to subsidize free testing for travel, employment and other such purposes. Accordingly, all testing requirements still being imposed by either our government or private sector employers should be done away with except in those instances where government or private sector employers are willing to pick up the entire cost of the testing.
carltonr61 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
We are facing jail term for fake travel negatative tests. What is the difference if you take the vaunted, over Holy than God, Vaccine then become infected, there is no penalty. Who is holding the vaccine makers to account after you get sick.? Will the Police arrest their masters for fake vaccine. Will the authority be arrested for illness or murder also? Power currupt and absolute political police power under this Fascist dictator currupts absolutely.
FreeUs242 15 hours, 45 minutes ago
🙌💯👍
carltonr61 15 hours, 32 minutes ago
With 190 questionable Covid manufactured Covid deaths and 300,000 lives destroyed out of 400,000 seems this murderous dictatorship is planning to grand us like a dirty maggot worm six feet in the dirt with new repressive lockdown that it's first ill decisions in 2020 they sadistically will repeat. Where is your passion money hog.?
carltonr61 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
The Police needs to investigate who makes share profits from the fake $60.00 travel ins placed on our Four million tourists instead of locking up the poor. The elite blk slave masters and their slave gun welding Covid pawns. Criminals in high places are always above the law. We need the DNA.
carltonr61 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
There is no penalty against the vaccine manufacturers as persons around the world in the thousands are getting sick and dying for fake Covid vaccine but fake Covid test that does not lead to death or sickness results in jail time. The rich are always lawless and backed by gov while the poor without causing harm or injury is put behind Covid firing squard. You take the vaccine even though the government signs papers that protects the makers of the vaccine should its product kill you. This is murder. Someone should be arrested.
