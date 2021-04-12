Two Shot In Separate Incidents

TWO men were taken to hospital after they were shot in separate incidents on Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 7pm. Officers were told that a man was in a car which was driving along Malcolm Road and East Street when some unknown person fired gunshots at the vehicle, in which he was a passenger. He was injured in the left leg and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

About an hour later, shortly after 8pm, a man was standing outside a business on Bethel Avenue when a man approached him and opened fire in his direction.

The victim was shot in the left hand. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into both matters continue.