Four Guyanese Men Reportedly Missing After Leaving For The Bahamas

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said they have not received any missing person’s reports about four Guyanese men who reportedly went missing after leaving their home country for The Bahamas in early January.

This comes after a relative of one of the missing men raised the alarm about the men’s disappearance, which was reported by a Guyanese media outlet yesterday.

The missing men are identified as Kevin Sukraj, Krishna Sukraj, Rayan Bhodoo and Anil Deonarine.

They were last heard from on February 10, according to reports.

Kevin’s sister, Getta Sukraj, told a Guyanese media outlet that her brother left their home January 7 on what was supposed to be a two-week trip to The Bahamas.

She said the family was later contacted by Kevin, who told them he had arrived at his destination safely and was staying at a hotel in Bimini along with his brother-in-law and friend.

However, she said they received disturbing news on January 10, when her brother claimed police had raided their hotel and took their passports.

“He said they were in the room and all they hear was a knock on the door, when they asked ‘is who’, they said the persons said ‘it’s the police’ and they come and take their passports and told them come to the station,” she said, according to Guyana Times. “Since then, every day they running to the station and they [the police] keep telling them come back. On the day they take the passport, he went three times in that one day and they still not giving them the passports.”

Ms Sukraj claimed that the men were unable to return home after their passports were allegedly not returned to them.

She also said the last time she heard from her brother—whom she said would reach out to them frequently—was on February 10.

“It going to three months now and nothing we not hearing from them,” she said. “My sister in the US called people over there and they said they not finding no information on them … I don’t know if Immigration hold them, but we are not getting into contact with them.

“We need help to find my brother, because he has two children – a seven-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.”

When contacted by this newspaper yesterday, a police spokesperson said they had no information on the matter nor had they received any reports about the men.

The Tribune also contacted Department of Immigration officials, but was also told Immigration was not aware of the matter.