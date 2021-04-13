Restaurants: Vaccine Is The ‘Only Way Back’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Restaurant owners yesterday said they are encouraging all their employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 as “the only way back” for the industry and wider Bahamian economy.

Rodney Russell, the Arawak Cay Association’s president, told Tribune Business he plans to co-ordinate a vaccination campaign for restaurant owners at the popular “Fish Fry” destination so they can ensure staff are properly inoculated against the virus.

He added: “In our meetings, I would also advise all owners and operators that they should ensure all of their people take the vaccine. I think that’s the only way back for Arawak Cay to show that we have a safe environment, and it would be better for us.

“If that means we will need to organise a mass campaign, then we will do that when the opportunity arises. I think it’s very important. I have gotten my shot, and I believe the way back for Arawak Cay is for the employers, themselves and their staff; all should be taking the vaccine in order to provide safety for our visitors and our guests.”

Peter Maury, owner of the Green Parrot and Margaritaville restaurants, said of the decision to extend COVID-19 vaccinations to restaurant and retail employees: “I think that’s great. Whatever we have to do to get open and get to work, that’s what we have to do.”

He added, though, that he will not make it mandatory for employees to take the vaccine. Disclosing that it will be left up to them, he will continue to advocate that everyone becomes inoculated as rapidly as possible.

Mr Maury said: “I said this very early that a lot of the industry is going to demand it. People are going want to go on planes, and they’re going to want to go on ships, and they’re going to want to go to resorts and all of these places, and since we’re all in the hospitality business, they’re going to want to know that they’re in a safe place, and that people have taken precautions to become vaccinated.

Roberta Garzaroli, Graycliff Company’s general manager, said she is “encouraging” all her employees to become vaccinated. Some have scheduled their jabs for this week.