‘You Can’T Call This Ethnic Cleansing’: Govt Lawyer Hits Back At Attack On ‘Humane’ Shanty Town Actions

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE government’s plan to demolish shanty towns in the country is not driven by ethnic cleansing and will be executed in a “humane manner”, according to the attorney representing the Crown in a judicial review centred on the demolition of the unregulated communities.

Crown attorney Kayla Green-Smith’s assertions were in response to accusations made by Fred Smith, QC, in a previous hearing, accusing the government of embarking on a “dictatorial” policy to completely eliminate ethnically Haitian-Bahamian communities in the country.

Mr Smith represents 177 residents and shanty town occupants in the case.

During the virtual hearing before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson yesterday, Mrs Green-Smith said they objected to any reference of the term “ethnic cleansing” during the proceedings as the matter before the court related to the government’s “comprehensive initiative aimed at removing illegal, unregulated and unsafe buildings in shanty towns.”

She also said it was “critical to note” the use of the term “shanty town’’ was not meant to be “pejorative” as the term was “accepted in common usage to refer to settlements or communes consisting of improvised housing built illegally in areas which lacked proper sanitation, safe water supply, electricity and other basic necessities.”

“The United Nations Commission of experts define ethnic cleansing in its final report as a ‘purposeful policy designed by one ethnic group to remove by violence and terror, the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas,’” she stated.

“The commission report further explains what they refer to as coercive practices. And these coercive practices used to remove the civilian population can include murder, torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, execution, rape and sexual assault, severe physical injuries to civilians, confinement of civilian populations in ghettos, forcible removal, displacement and deportation of civilian populations...We say that certainly is not the case in relation to these proceedings.”

Mrs Green-Smith insisted the government’s primary goal, as highlighted in the affidavit of Labour Minister Dion Foulkes, was to eliminate irregular living conditions associated with “improperly constructed houses” in order to elevate the living standards of persons residing in such communities.

She argued “the need for this initiative was further highlighted” by the passage of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco in September 2019.

“It is critical to highlight some of the areas of the CDEMA (Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency) report because it identifies shanty town communities as one of the areas of concern and noted that these communities were nearly 100 percent destroyed,” she noted.

“It is (also) important to mention that the level of damage is different in diverse settlements, cays, subdivisions and shanty towns on the island. There was nearly 100 percent damage to the houses in areas such as the Mudd, Pigeon Peas, and the Farm Road communities and this in contrast to houses in the southern part of the island with only minor damage or no damage at all.”

Mrs Green-Smith said this fact further highlighted the necessity of the work of the Shantytown Action Task Force to bring housing structures up to the standard that is required by law.

During her submissions, she also argued that the applicants had not established their right to be on the land in question, a fact she claimed was “affirmed” by their own evidence outlined in the affidavit of Stephanie St Fleur.

She also referred to ground two of the applicant’s arguments, which asserted that the government’s notice decision was unlawful as it was created to obtain possession of the land or further their policy of tracking down undocumented immigrants.

Mrs Green-Smith said in the Crown’s “humble view”, the applicants referred to the disconnection of utilities as a decision to take possession of the land, because they were unable to point to any specific decision that would suggest the government was actually doing so.

She added it was important to examine the “main legislative framework’’ governing the Building Regulations Act, which was implemented to “regulate the construction, alteration and repair of buildings for reinstatement or removal of dangerous or dilapidated buildings”.

“This Act gives the Ministry of Works statutory powers to issue notices to persons who are building houses or other structures without the statutory required permits and approvals and require them to remove or pull down the works within a specific time,” she explained.

“It is humbly submitted that these laws directly impact the proper functioning of our society that the respondents are seeking to enforce...We accept that in any event, prior to any lawful demolition it would be necessary for disconnections to be made by the appropriate utility providers pursuant to their various statutory functions.”

Mrs Green-Smith noted the Water and Sewerage Act recognised water as a natural resource of the country and stipulated the “control and administration of water” was to be exercised by the corporation on behalf of the government. She also said the Electricity Act of 2015 was established to “create an electricity supply regime that promoted the diversification in generation, supply and distribution of electricity”.

“The affidavit of Stephanie St Fleur filed on August 3, 2019 exhibits a (Tribune) newspaper report from the Labour Minister Senator Dion Foulkes in a visit to Abaco (which states): ‘Mr Foulkes, the committee’s chairman, was visibly shocked by much of what he saw during his treks through the Farm Lands, Sand Banks, the Mudd and Pigeon Peas shanty towns, telling The Tribune the government is treating the matter with a sense of ‘urgency’.

“...‘Referring to makeshift power generating systems scattered around the muddled communities, Mr Foulkes said: ‘Just on this visit today, I saw three major generators that had 20 to 50 different lines connected to that generator.’ Law enforcement officers who assisted Mr Foulkes on his tour claimed similar systems could be blamed for as many as four major fires in the past.’”

The Crown’s counsel asked the court to consider the article and other reports from Craig Delancey, the building control officer, which outlined similar instances where residents of shanty towns were setting up “illegal connections in clear violation of the law” and living in unsanitary conditions.

Quoting an affidavit filed by Mr Delancey she stated: “‘During assessment of the shanty towns I found that the majority of buildings did not have a proper sanitary disposal system, that is to say the use of septic tanks or sewer connections. Very few buildings had portable water supply while the majority had well water supply which was situated in very close proximity to their version of a septic tank which in many instances was a mere pipe from the building into a hole in the ground.”

She also noted a 2013 report from the Department of Environmental Health Services which highlighted water samples that were collected in such communities.

“Ninety-three percent of water failed the water analysis and 79 percent had the presence of faecal coliform in the water...Human faeces are observed in common walking areas…and around animal pens. The inadequate disposal of sewage increases the risk of transmission of faecal borne diseases and the contamination of groundwater supply. On these premises we humbly submit that the respective utility corporations have the statutory power to address electricity and water supply which clearly impacts the health, safety and proper functioning of our society.”

Mrs Green-Smith said despite the fact that the applicants accused the government of “making a blanket decision to take possession of the entire land,” Mr Foulkes’ affidavit specified the process was “intended to be very detailed” and would “carefully consider the individual circumstances of the occupiers of the land”.

“We say the work of the SATF and their reports clearly outline that attention was made to the individual needs of these various communities by the assessment that was done,” she said.

When given an opportunity to speak, Mr Smith criticised the government for confiscating the personal property of shanty town residents in Abaco when an application to extend the current injunction to include members of that community was currently before the judge for consideration.

“We hear Mrs Kayla Green-Smith has the instructions to agree to the variation of the injunction to include shanty towns in Abaco,” he said.

“The issue is there is a lot of activity by the government and the allegation is that persons have breached one of the conditions of the injunction in building without permits. While that may very well be so, but the government must lead evidence of that and breach of a condition of an injunction is punishable by contempt...But to go (ahead) with the exercises that they have just recently conducted and to serve notices of intended demolition in 28 days or even less now, puts the application for variation of the injunction very urgent for determination by your honour.”

Mr Smith said it was “really hypocritical” of the government to have their legal representation assert that they were “seeking to abide by the rule of law”, while they were threatening to demolish homes and taking away personal possessions in the “middle of the trial”.

“That is the height—that is the epitome—of disrespect for the rule of law,” he insisted. “If we’re actually in the middle of an application to vary the injunction which the court is considering and we are in the trial of the substantive matter, one would have thought that a civilised series of respondents would await the outcome of the court’s decision. That is what the rule of law is about, not taking matters in your own hands once again which is how this case arose in the first place.”

After listening to submissions from both sides, Justice Grant-Thompson said she would address the outstanding interlocutory issues to vary the injunction on April 20.

She also adjourned the substantive hearing to April 30, to give the Crown an opportunity to complete its submissions.