Arrests Over Unlicensed Firearm

FOUR men were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Tuesday, police reported.

Shortly after 4pm, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Operations Unit were on routine patrol in the area of the old Paradise Island bridge when the occupants of a silver coloured Toyota Passo aroused suspicion.

The officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a field search.

During the process, one of the officers found a black pistol containing five live rounds of ammunition.

As a result, four male suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Police said investigations are continuing.