Potter’S Cay Clean Up Underway

POTTER’S Cay Dock vendors jumped into action to clean up debris left behind by Sunday’s destructive fire after allegedly waiting on government to initiate efforts.

Three days after a structural fire burned six stalls to the ground and partially damaged two others, some of the vendors were seen yesterday clearing up the charred remains of their businesses.

Compared to the aftermath on Monday, the area was already showing marked cleanup progress.

Marvin Cartwright, owner of Makaveli’s Restaurant and Bar, said tourist reaction to the fire damage gave him the motivation to get started.

He said: “After three days of waiting on the promises by the Ministry of Health and the minister responsible for Agriculture and Fisheries Mr (Michael) Pintard. After the promises from him and four days then passed. Keep calling our phone saying that they will come tomorrow.”

“We just took the initiative you know because we just tired of seeing tourists. It really wasn’t even about the clean up we just tired of seeing the tourist pass and take pictures like constantly.

“We watch yesterday over at least 50-60 different tourists and groups pass through and they just keep snapping pictures. It just wasn’t a good look because this is also a tourism place where tourist frequent.”

He also explained feeling as though officials had no compassion toward the vendors who’ve suffered this tragedy.

Mr Cartwright noted a recent meeting with the affected vendors and government officials.

“I listened to the way that Pintard and the PS (permanent secretary) …listen to the way they speak,” the owner said. “They ain’t really sound like they was sincere in what they was really dealing with. So what I did to be honest I just exploded and walked out of that meeting because I told them exactly what my thoughts were.

“I told them that I think that they were not remorseful and told them that I think they had no compassion, they have no heart. They don’t realise this is not a political issue. This is really families. I have three children in private school. I have school fees to pay. I have light bills to pay. I have internet to pay. Thank God I don’t have to pay rent and mortgage.”

He added: “I don’t have to rent, but some of these people they renting apartments and other stuff.”

Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetables Vendors Association president Ormanique Bowe noted that officials promised dumpsters, but they have not arrived.

“Yesterday afternoon, the report from central would’ve been completed. So this morning, we should’ve had the dumpsters out here, but as you can see it’s an eyesore and it’s a tourist hub,” the president said.

“So therefore we decided to just take upon ourself and start the cleaning up. So hopefully tomorrow morning the dumpsters will be here and they would’ve only have to pick up the debris.”

Ms Bowe said an assessment has been made and the vendors’ concerns communicated to the permanent secretary.

“Estimation of what the stall value . . . six of them have been destroyed completely – we’re looking at over say about $75,000 – I’m just giving you a rough idea of that,” she noted.

When asked if the vendors were pleased with government’s response, Ms Bowe said it is “too early to say”.

She said vendors would give officials until Monday to respond.

“Hopefully they would move fast for the vendors to get back in place,” she replied.

The ‘Tall Boy’ stall was also destroyed by fire.

Its owner, Dwain Bastian, who has been on Potter’s Cay for about 27 years said it was a “blow” because he had just pumped about $70,000 into the stall.

“Well to be honest with you I took it hard but you know you gotta put everything in God’s hand,” the owner said. “I lost the stall. I lost two fishing boats. My boat, plus my friend boat.”

However, he said, he had no hard feelings towards the government.

“I want everybody to be on board and everybody work together. That’s how I want this to work out. Ain’t no say to point finger at this one…let’s get on board. Let’s clean it up and let’s get the construction started.”

He stated: “This is our livelihood and you know we gotta try to get our shop back in operation because we have our family to feed and stuff like that so we gotta do what we gotta and then as help come along you gotta first put one foot there first and then another step will come.”

Lincoln Bain of Bahamian Evolution said he assisted by facilitating two dump trucks, among other things, to help remove the mess.