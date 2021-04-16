Ian Ferguson: Ethical Workplaces Give Business Boost

Having strong work ethics makes good business sense because employees want to work for a company they are proud of, and with colleagues they know act with integrity. Potential clients or customers are more likely to choose a company that can showcase their ethical behaviour because it provides the added ‘feel-good’ factor in any business transaction.

Here are just a few ways to cultivate an ethical workplace:

It starts at the hiring process

The first step to solving any issue is preventing it from ever happening at the hiring phase. So assess whether your current screening and hiring system is adequate. Appropriate screening in the form of employee background checks is essential. While qualifications and experience are certainly important, make sure you also pay close attention to values. You want people in your company who share your values and who have strong morals, and who are ready to work for your company; not just at your company.

Be a role model and be visible

Employees look to the behaviour of top management as a model for what is acceptable behaviour in the workplace. When senior management is observed (by subordinates) to take the ethical high road, it sends a positive message to all employees.

Communicate ethical expectations

Ethical ambiguities can be reduced by creating and disseminating a company code of ethics. It should state the company’s primary values and the ethical rules that employees are expected to follow. Remember, however, that a code of ethics is difficult to maintain if top management fails to exhibit ethical behaviours.

Offer ethics training

Set up seminars, workshops and similar ethical training programmes. Use these training sessions to reinforce the company’s standards of conduct, to clarify what practices are and are not permissible, and to address possible ethical dilemmas. Training can be formal and informal. It might include individual coaching for those who are challenged.

Visibly reward ethical acts and appropriately punish unethical ones

Performance appraisals of managers should include a point-by-point evaluation of how his or her decisions measure up against the company’s code of ethics. Appraisals must include the means taken to achieve goals as well as the ends themselves. People who act ethically should be visibly rewarded for their behaviour. Just as importantly, unethical acts should be punished.

Provide protective mechanisms

The company needs to provide formal mechanisms so that employees can discuss ethical dilemmas and report unethical behaviour without fear of reprimand. This might include the creation of ethical counsellors, ombudsmen or ethical officers.

Strengthen employee morale and employee loyalty

Loyal employees are usually ethical ones. Likewise, highly motivated employees typically remain committed to high ethical standards. Work on building a positive work environment where your employees have appropriate morals and loyalty to you and your company. If this happens, the chances of unethical behaviour are reduced. When employees feel exploited, they tend to react with unethical behaviours.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.