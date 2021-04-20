‘Assault’ Officer Retires

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE attorney representing one of the victims of an alleged police brutality incident captured on audio fears the Royal Bahamas Police Force will not bring disciplinary action against the accused senior officer involved in the matter.

It has been reported by a local media outlet that the assistant superintendent in question has retired from the force with full pension, with effect from March 31 this year.

Commissioner of Police Rolle declined to confirm this yesterday saying he could not discuss disciplinary matters in the media as the case is sub judice.

Yesterday, attorney Craig Butler told The Tribune he had “no idea that this man was retiring and/or close to retiring”. Mr Butler further revealed he had not spoken to his client as yet, but was “almost certain” he is going to be upset as the matter is still unresolved.

“I do not think it’s a coincidence that his retirement comes so soon after this most recent allegation has been made against him,” Mr Butler said.

“I don’t think they’re doing any kind of disciplinary action against him. If they were doing him, why would they let him retire with full honours and all of his benefits? They don’t plan on pushing this any further. I believe, and this is my opinion, I believe that they think that the retirement of him would probably be sufficient to quell this, that he goes away - and they let me go away - with his full benefits and then they will come back and settle the matter with me.”

The attorney said if the “systemic issue of police brutality” is still there, getting rid of the officer alone is not going to cure it.

Commissioner Rolle confirmed last month the officer involved had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

In an audio of the alleged beating, the officer identifies himself and his rank.

“My name is. . .assistant superintendent of police. You hear me? Put your hands down. Put your hands down. Look at me,” the officer in question said as a loud slap is heard.

Mr Butler said he thinks that there were three officers in total involved in the incident, including the ASP in question, who was most senior.

The incident happened at a police station on February 28. Three men were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, assaulting a police officer, and obscene language. Mr Butler said the charges have been “unfounded” and he wants them dismissed as well as compensation for injuries sustained.

“These young men do not need to have their record tarnish because (that officer) during his command allowed himself and other officers to get out of hand where they abused young boys and then looked to justify what they did by pinning pathetic charges and unfounded charges on them,” he alleged.

A foot in the chest, head hit against the wall, bruising, and marks on the body were the injuries of just one of the victims, according to the attorney.

Although the trio did not suffer any broken limbs, the lawyer said they sustained physical injuries, not any serious ones, but “a lot of mental abuse”.

“It wasn’t like anything was broken but you know it’s the trauma of the situation, the fact that we were being beaten by police, you know the fact that he had his head driven into the wall and the post-traumatic stress and from that point of view they were abused,” he alleged.