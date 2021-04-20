‘Don’T Go There’: U.S. Puts Bahamas Back On Top Level Alert As Cases Rise

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has told Americans to avoid travel to The Bahamas, citing a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.
Yesterday, the United States’ chief public health agency increased the country’s health notice from level three to level four.
The nation had remained at level three since late January, after previously being listed at level four by the CDC last year due to virus infections.
“Travellers should avoid all travel to The Bahamas,” the CDC advisory read. “Because of the current situation in The Bahamas, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to The Bahamas.
“If you must travel to The Bahamas, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds and wash their hands.”
According to international media reports, the US State Department said yesterday it planned to boost its “Do Not Travel” guidance to about 80 percent of countries worldwide, citing “unprecedented risk to travellers” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania. Getting to 80 percent would imply adding nearly 130 countries, according to reports. The Bahamas currently has a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory from the US State Dept.
Over the last several days, there have been 158 new cases, according to information released by the Ministry of Health, lending to concerns by officials that a third COVID-19 wave is underway.
There were 55 new COVID-19 cases in the country, including nine in Abaco, on Sunday, April 18. Officials said Abaco’s number reflected a testing exercise on April 1 at an Abaco based construction company.
A further breakdown of Sunday’s cases showed 21 in New Providence, 12 in Grand Bahama, one in Eleuthera, four in Andros and eight cases with locations pending.
On Saturday April 16 there were 40 new cases, on Friday, 62 cases were recorded and on Thursday 41 new cases recorded.
Additionally, there were 30 on Wednesday, 58 on Tuesday, 45 on Monday and 21 last Sunday for a total of 297 last week.
The week prior saw 189 infections.
With total COVID-19 cases nearing the 10,000 mark, the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Nikkiah Forbes believes The Bahamas is now facing its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,791.
Dr Forbes, a COVID-19 task force member, said the nation could still get a handle on the situation if Bahamians continue to follow all of the health measures among other things.
She also noted vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and isolation strategies will be key in helping to tackle this wave of the pandemic but said all measures will “have to be done in combination”.
She said: “The public health measures are very effective, but the key is for that to work is everybody has to follow them…The other way that the COVID outbreak could be stopped is a full robust vaccination programme but that takes time and we have to get a very large proportion of the population immunised and that takes time so there’s two parts—prevention like the vaccine and public health measures—and then there’s control measures.
“(This includes) having public health platforms that identifies the cases early and early means it has to be done very early like within a day or two and put those cases in isolation and find the high-risk contact and put them in quarantine and do follow up testing and it can work, but all those things have to be done in combination.”
The country’s death toll is 194.
Comments
Bonefishpete 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Damn just made plans for Mozambique. Now what. Antarctic still open?
JokeyJack 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
At least they've come up with a new method of dealing with the problem. I see here they are saying to social distance, wash hands, and wear a mask. It's worth a try. I hadn't heard about the mask idea before. I will go out and buy one of them today. The social distancing has been working for me automatically since people don't come to close to me when they detect my body odor. Ive been washing my hands as instructed, but not the rest of my body. They didn't tell me to do that. 14 months now, i have skin rashes and am very smelly & my teeth are nasty. I wish they would expand the washing advice. I will try the mask though. Would it prevent me spreading bad breath?
carltonr61 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
"become immunized" Did she just misspoke. As far CDC and WHO are concerned no Covid vaccine offers immunity. Bahamians are taking the vaccine with this very deliberate misconception that they cannot get sick once vaccinated. So they are the ones not wearing masks unaware according to CDC they can spread the virus and could still pick up Covid 19. Bahamians are also kept out of the loop that a booster vaccine will be required by December. The vaccine only allows one to suffer less if invected. Studies are ongoing now at Oxford on how "breakout" is possible. Also New Zealand just suffered a setback as members of an Airline flying with all members vaccinated strategy came down with Covid. WHO totally ruled against Covid Passport this week.
carltonr61 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
https://sputniknews.com/asia/20210420...">https://sputniknews.com/asia/20210420...
carltonr61 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/who-co...">https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/who-co...
Proguing 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Biden really does not like the Bahamas
Clamshell 1 hour ago
There is no evidence the Joe Biden is personally managing travel directives to/from the Bahamas. That’s nuts. Equally ludicrous are the links above to SputnikNews, which is a Russian-government propaganda outlet. Only a total moron would believe that Putin-drivel. Check y’selves, y’all.
MrsQ 9 minutes ago
Absolutely. The idea that Joe Biden or any American president spends any time worrying about the Bahamas is laughable. There are much bigger fish to fry on the world stage.
John 32 minutes ago
Three quick points: 1. In basically every area where there has been mass vaccinations, the Covid numbers have gone up. 2. A spokesman from CDC tried to explain this away by saying, whenever someone who is not vaccinated comes in close contact with someone who is vaccinated, the non vaccinated person will eventually test positive for the virus. She went on to say the body hides traces of the virus and even though the non vaccinated person will show no symptoms, they will test positive... due to being in contact with a vaccinated person. This one is still over the top and can only mean vaccines will eventually be mandatory. No longer a choice. 3. The CDC says they will be moving in to poor or impoverished countries to ensure the vaccine is made available. Their rationale is that ‘you can’t beat a virus of pandemic if a large segment of the population is not vaccinated. And, according to them. Poor people in densely populated areas pose a higher risk of becoming infected. So is that again to conclude that people in India, Africa, Mexico, Haiti or Brazil for example, will have no choice on whether they are vaccinated? Maybe even The Bahamas? This is scary stuff.
Clamshell 22 minutes ago
OK ... but we have not seen any evidence of any push to make vaccinations mandatory in either the U.S. or the Bahamas. In the U.S., that would be literally impossible, legally. They’ve never made vaccinations for polio, rubella, flu, etc. mandatory, Never.
MrsQ 11 minutes ago
With regard to the COVID rates going up in spite of vaccinations, correlation does not equal causation. In the U.S. and in many of the countries where vaccinations are occurring, other COVID protocols such as mask mandates and restricting crowds have been relaxed, which of course will lead to an increase in the infection rate. When people stop wearing masks and social distancing before herd immunity is reached, an increase in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths is to be expected. In order to achieve herd immunity, 70-80% of a country's population must be fully vaccinated. Just as an example, as of right now, the number of fully vaccinated Americans is about 25%. Until that number triples, COVID protocols should remain in place to stop the rise in infection rates.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID