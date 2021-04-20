Editorial: Plenty Of Reasons To Be Concerned About Virus

IF Education Minister Jeff Lloyd truly has “no concern at all” over an outbreak taking place at schools despite a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, then we suggest he think again.

Yesterday saw a series of blows for The Bahamas in its fight against the pandemic. The latest update on new cases reported 55 new cases, 21 of them in New Providence. Day after day, we have seen high numbers recently, and infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has declared we are indeed in a third wave now.

Then came a voice note from Bahamas Union of Teachers president reporting that six schools in New Providence – later clarified to be five – have had COVID cases. The Ministry of Education itself issued a note on social media advising parents that CR Walker High School, Carlton Francis Primary School and CV Bethel High School were being closed at noon. Parents were left to scramble from their workplaces to pick up children and work out how to take care of them at the same time as worrying whether they had been exposed to one of the cases at the schools.

Then came the next blow, that the US has warned its citizens not to travel to The Bahamas due to the very high level of COVID-19 here.

So if Mr Lloyd isn’t worried about an outbreak in the schools, he should be. We all should be. Indeed, around the world we have seen that with the reopening of schools, the number of COVID-19 cases tends to go up. It’s hardly a surprise – we’ve long been told that to keep the disease from spreading we need to wear masks and keep our distance, and schools are not designed for that kind of distancing, while children might not be as disciplined at ensuring they wear their masks at all times.

If we’re not careful, schools could serve as super spreaders to the rest of the community, as children unwittingly carry the virus home to parents and relatives.

It seems we are determined to keep going as we are rather than revert to stricter measures or distance learning. We can pretend the virus isn’t there, but that’s not going to stop the virus from quietly infecting more people.

Equally, political parties should not be going out and about campaigning. Each is making noises about following safety protocols, but even in their own pictures, people are seen to be shaking hands and going out and about in large numbers. That’s just taking a risk with people’s health for an election that hasn’t even been called yet.

We can’t just wish a third wave away. We have to do the same things that ensured numbers went down after previous waves – masking up, washing hands, keeping our distance and only going out when we need to do so. Every contact gives the virus a chance to jump to a new person, and that’s how the numbers keep on rising.

The rising numbers aren’t lying. The schools experiencing cases aren’t lying. And the US warning is far from a surprise. Let’s deal with this, not ignore it.

Brutality allegations

A case of alleged police brutality is back in the spotlight as it seems the officer in the case has retired from the force, with a full pension.

Understandably, the attorney representing one of the victims in the alleged incident is concerned that this should not be seen as an end to the matter.

“I do not think it’s a coincidence that his retirement comes so soon after this most recent allegation has been made against him,” said attorney Craig Butler.

“I don’t think they’re doing any disciplinary action against him. If they were doing him, why would they let him retire with full honours and all of his benefits? They don’t plan on pushing this any further. I believe, and this is my opinion, I believe that they think that the retirement of him would probably be sufficient to quell this.”

The story emerged after the incident was caught on audio. The officer concerned was placed on administrative leave after the incident on February 28 pending an investigation.

This should not be the end of the story. For the sake of justice, a full investigation should still be carried out. Police Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday declined to discuss disciplinary matters saying the case is sub judice, but there’s no criminal case underway here so he should speak to it.

The Tribune is aware from speaking to police sources that the commissioner has a zero tolerance when it comes to police brutality – and The Tribune’s reporting on court cases seems to have shown a noticeable drop in the number of cases where people claim they have been beaten by officers. Pushing a case into the long grass, however, does nothing to bolster confidence in such an approach.

When there are allegations of brutality against police officers, there should be absolute transparency. Anything less suggests to others that they can get away with it, and it will all be brushed under the carpet. That the force will wait and hope it goes away. We need to know if police brutality occurred – and equally the officer’s name needs to be cleared if he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Hoping it all will just get forgotten is a cowardly way out – and does nothing to inspire confidence in our police force.