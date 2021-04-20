Fnm Dismisses Plp Campaign ‘Rhetoric’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement has deemed an opposition statement on restricting campaigning because of the pandemic “politically driven rhetoric”.

Progressive Liberal Party leader, Philip “Brave” Davis released a statement on Sunday stating his party would restrict campaigning due to the third wave of COVID-19. Mr Davis said he was concerned about the growing number of cases in especially because Ministry of Health stats showed ten percent of the active cases have been hospitalised.

The FNM in a statement yesterday noted it has always followed, “strict, self-enforced COVID-19 protocols” while campaigning. However, pictures on social media have showed FNM campaigners in recent weeks, including Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, out in large numbers and not practising social distancing. They all appeared to have worn masks, however.

The FNM’s statement said: “From day one, the FNM has followed strict, self-enforced protocols when campaigning in order to help support a safe, sustainable reopening of the economy. The FNM shares the Prime Minister’s belief that we must prioritise health and safety for Bahamians, and work to save lives and livelihoods.

“Sadly, the PLP has been more focused on scoring political points in a pandemic rather than looking out for Bahamians. While the FNM works to follow the safety protocols, Philip ‘Brave’ Davis has kept up his steady stream of contradictory pronouncements that only serve to draw attention to his stunning lack of leadership.”

Mr Davis’ statement noted a planned meeting in the PLP to ratify candidates this week, however, because of the third wave, the meeting was postponed. His statement called on the Prime Minister to “show that his actions could match his rhetoric” about the importance of keeping Bahamians safe and it accused the FNM of increasing its campaign activities even while asking Bahamians to restrict their own gatherings.

He also expressed belief that removing uncertainty about an election date could allow all political parties to create campaign plans that reduce risk to the COVID-19 virus.

The FNM statement continued its attack on Mr Davis accusing him of “fleeing” to the United States when he contracted the virus because he does not trust local doctors and nurses.

The statement read: “One week he is against restrictions. The next, he blames the government for not doing enough. He is so illogical that he says do more, while at the same time being against the public health measures via the emergency orders.

“Bahamians remember that Davis fled to the United States when he contracted the virus, showing no regard for Bahamian doctors and nurses. Yet, he wants to lead our country. Times of crisis call for courage and consistent leadership. Davis continues to show he lacks both.”

The FNM said the PLP likes “political sideshows” and it lauded the Minnis administration of being focused on saving lives while also sustaining a safe, responsible reopening of the economy to get people back to work.