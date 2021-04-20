Lloyd: No Concern About An Outbreak In Schools

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said he has “no concern at all” that an outbreak will occur at schools open for face-to-face learning despite a health official believing the country is experiencing a third wave.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, confirmed to The Tribune the climbing COVID-19 numbers and hospital cases show the country is now in the early stages of a third wave.

Mr Lloyd’s comments came yesterday when Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said there were positive cases at several public schools. It was claimed the majority of cases are students, some as young as five years old.

While asked by reporters if there were any concerns of an outbreak occurring at schools with face-to-face learning, the minister answered: “No, I have no concern at all because we’re doing what the health officials have asked us to do and that is to maintain all of the protocols that we are required to maintain—social distance, wash your hands, wear your mask, and so on. This is an issue of personal responsibility.”

He added: “Naturally, we want to ensure that as much as possible all of our citizens who are able to get their vaccine (do so), that at the same time we’ve got to do what we must particularly do and that is maintain your social distance, stay away from crowds, wash your hands frequently, and so on and so further. We are doing that. We’re very, very serious about doing that in our school system, so I hope to God that there is no wave as it is.”

The minister announced last month that national examinations were scheduled to start on April 13, but indicated there is still a possibility for disruption by the hurricane season and even a resurgence of COVID-19.

Asked if a possible third wave would affect exam schedules, Mr Lloyd replied: “Any wave is going to have an impact and I’m sure that the health officials will guide us as to what we must do in terms of our (response).

“I don’t want to be putting out those negative kind of vibes out in the atmosphere about no wave. We are moving forward to place where we can get back to place of normal, as normal as it’s possible in this what you might call the post COVID environment.”