Lloyd: No Concern About An Outbreak In Schools

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said he has “no concern at all” that an outbreak will occur at schools open for face-to-face learning despite a health official believing the country is experiencing a third wave.
Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, confirmed to The Tribune the climbing COVID-19 numbers and hospital cases show the country is now in the early stages of a third wave.
Mr Lloyd’s comments came yesterday when Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said there were positive cases at several public schools. It was claimed the majority of cases are students, some as young as five years old.
While asked by reporters if there were any concerns of an outbreak occurring at schools with face-to-face learning, the minister answered: “No, I have no concern at all because we’re doing what the health officials have asked us to do and that is to maintain all of the protocols that we are required to maintain—social distance, wash your hands, wear your mask, and so on. This is an issue of personal responsibility.”
He added: “Naturally, we want to ensure that as much as possible all of our citizens who are able to get their vaccine (do so), that at the same time we’ve got to do what we must particularly do and that is maintain your social distance, stay away from crowds, wash your hands frequently, and so on and so further. We are doing that. We’re very, very serious about doing that in our school system, so I hope to God that there is no wave as it is.”
The minister announced last month that national examinations were scheduled to start on April 13, but indicated there is still a possibility for disruption by the hurricane season and even a resurgence of COVID-19.
Asked if a possible third wave would affect exam schedules, Mr Lloyd replied: “Any wave is going to have an impact and I’m sure that the health officials will guide us as to what we must do in terms of our (response).
“I don’t want to be putting out those negative kind of vibes out in the atmosphere about no wave. We are moving forward to place where we can get back to place of normal, as normal as it’s possible in this what you might call the post COVID environment.”
Comments
tribanon 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
The teachers just want to continue getting paid for doing nothing......much like Lloyd.
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ridiculous statement. As Education Minister of course he's concerned about an outbreak. This administration concentrates way too much on avoiding reality in favor of bs positive messaging. If he's not concerned about an outbreak and preparing for that possibility he needs to be fired immediately...
WETHEPEOPLE 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Can someone say when this gamenof wacka mole will be over. I wasnt mean to be an emotional puppet
TalRussell 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Well, is that a Vintage SearsSuckers Men's* slim, tight-fit, fake cotton blue suit was popoular here at home with the men's. during the realm's British colonial rule period?
Some of the Red Clowns are ranked to be at the very top in their class but fear not, for this one is Guardian Talkie Show Host Comrade Juan's. the most admired and preferred choice to replace Thee Mr. Minnis, yes?
ohdrap4 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
Renward Wells just said on the radio:
There you go the first bahamian nobel laureate. He invented a cure in the form of a vaccine.
TalRussell 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Well, could it be possible for even the not so easily be embarrassed politicians of the 2021 days to be left feeling that more embarrassed by the PLP covert's signatory to the $650,000 Letter of Intent (LOI), turned substantive red minister? And, yes, how easily his own red colleagues, want rest we to forget the eight times Thee Mr. Minnis, rose on the floor the House to question the LOI actions by the then PLP MP?
SP 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Lloyd said "This is an issue of personal responsibility”?. As usual, commandant Lloyd is out to lunch! Since when where children charged with their own "personal responsibility"?
Covid-19 will CONTINUE spreading among children like wildfire, and they will CONTINUE bringing Covid home infecting their parents, as the number of infections CONTINUE to rise and the U.S. CONTINUE the Bahamas on the no travel list of countries which could only lead to a slow down of visitor arrivals and ultimately a downturn in the economy.
Doubling down on stupid and blaming the "science" isn't holding water anymore. Lloyd is too damn pig headed to get out of his own way!
Empiricist 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Tribanon is just too negative. Is there anything positive this person can say .
