Man Killed In Stabbing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident that left one man dead on Collins Avenue early yesterday morning.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles said shortly before 4am, police were called to Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace where they discovered an unresponsive man lying on the side of the street.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and examined the man, who was later pronounced dead.

“The only information we have is that the male was found with a stab wound to his body,” Chief Supt Knowles said.

“We don’t have an identity on him. We don’t have an identification and so we are hoping that someone in the community can tell us if they had seen anything so we can identify his next of kin. But, at this time, we don’t have an identification on him.”

She added: “Nothing of interest was found on him. We have no witnesses at this time and, of course, we are appealing to the public to anyone who may have seen what happened.”

Chief Supt Knowles said the victim appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

“We can tell you that it’s an adult man,” she told this newspaper. “I would say late 30s maybe early 40s but again we are uncertain.”

The victim’s death has pushed the nation’s murder count to 40 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

It also comes days after six men were killed during a brazen shooting at the Jerome Avenue and Chesapeake Road intersection last Thursday.

The car in which the men were shot was riddled with bullets after they were approached by four gunmen who were said to be dressed all in black and armed with high powered weapons and handguns.

A woman and two-year-old girl were also critically injured in the gun attack, but are now said to be in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with the latest homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.