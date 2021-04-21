‘Don’T Like My Policy On Worker Vaccines? Sue Me’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
SUSHI Rokkan co-owner Michael Scott is standing firm against the backlash his restaurant has received to its mandatory vaccine position for employees, telling The Tribune “if they feel that strongly about it, someone should sue me”.
The restaurant in Old Fort Bay Town Centre has mandated that employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine by June 30 or they may face reassignment or termination unless there is a valid medical reason.
A trade union leader has compared forcing Bahamian workers to take the vaccine as a condition of their continued employment to “taking us back to 1942” and the Burma Road riots.
“We have a constitution, you know,” Obie Ferguson, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, said earlier this week. “That’s a supreme authority in this country. I know some people believe they can treat people any old way and because they don’t have the means to sue them they get away with it. No, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional. The constitution of this country does not provide any mechanism for an employer to vaccinate a worker outside of their agreement.”
When contacted yesterday, Mr Scott hit back at the backlash.
“Well, if they feel that strongly about it someone should sue me, but you know that’s not likely to happen because it’s just a case of people you know, running their mouths and as far as I’m concerned what I’m doing is in the public interest... protecting the public,” said Mr Scott.
“If you read the Health and Safety of Work Act Sections 4, 5, and 7 it is clear to even the most innocent of human beings that there is the duty on the part of employers to protect employees in the workplace as well as members of the public visiting that place. So, I don’t understand what the fuss is all about. It should be welcomed by the public. I should not be the butt of sarcasm or controversy or being publicly abused this way.
“Quite frankly, people have threatened to boycott the restaurant but I can tell you for every idiot that boycotts the restaurant, there are two intelligent people (that have) become customers.”
When asked about an update about the restaurant’s new vaccine policy, he said “things are going ahead”. He preferred not to give the figures on how many workers have indicated they have been vaccinated.
“The fact of the matter is that most people want to be vaccinated maybe except those who may (have) allergies to vaccines,” he said.
Last week, Mr Scott told Tribune Business he had “smoothed out” any concerns at a recent staff meeting with Sushi Rokkan’s 30-40 workers, making it clear “we’re not going to force” people to take the COVID-19 vaccine if their doctor advises against it while warning that they should “find another job” if other excuses are invoked.
Director of Labour John Pinder has said it is not legal to mandate people get vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of continued employment.
Comments
JokeyJack 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Bahamians know lots and lots of people, family, friends in the USA and Canada. I would encourage everyone to share this story with contacts abroad and allow them to make up their own minds whether they wish to visit this man's "establishment" when/if they visit here and to share the story with their friends and contacts. I'm sending it out right now.
If we're lucky maybe the "well known" Q.C. may help the cause of freedom here and bring something before the courts. Do any Haitians work there? If so, he may jump into gear. If not, then dog eat our lunch.
As Bahamian slaves, if the massa say we must ingest Baygon or starve to death, well then that's the choice we have. U.N., Caricom, etc., nobody will help us. Im not saying the vaccine is Baygon, I'm just saying it wouldn't matter if it was. Suck it up or get off the plantation.
John 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
I may not sue you Mr. Jim Crow, but I will never be on your plantation. Not as a slave and never as a customer. Why the arrogance and the condescending attitude?Hey dude, if you are so convinced that getting the vaccine is the right and proper thing for your staff, then garner their confidence and convince them. It’s not like these vaccines are a pure and proven science, dude. Your attitude sucks!
TalRussell 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
You're either on the job with a valid, current vaccination certificate or you're out of paycheques. There is NOT a valid medical reason that can justify, why an individual without vaccination should be employed around any people contact workplace, even more so if physically around the food preparation and serving business full..., stop. period.
My advice leaves Michael and Sush to be, and to exert your energy out looking for work from hommer, or start your own paycheques opportunity, yes?
rosiepi 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
The question should be how many folks including tourists would prefer to patronize establishments knowing that their staff, the servers, and chefs have been vaccinated? . Who suffers a loss in wages when a business is closed because of an outbreak? Who suffers from the loss of reputation? Not just the owner but all the staff. Who wants to go to a hospital or clinic or grocery store where owners/workers are not serious enough about Covid to get vaccinated? Or send their loved ones to care homes in which their caregivers are not vaccinated? This talk of plantations and slavery is poppycock.
Reality bites deal with that.
Sickened 16 minutes ago
As per your first sentence... I'm fairly positive that no medical doctor has gone on record saying that getting the vaccine will stop a person from contracting the virus or transmitting it to another person. The vaccines currently out MAY only protect the person who receives the vaccine from having severe symptoms.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
All of the employees should pool their resources get a lawyer and sue him as a group, bet he'd back down then.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
These are folks who make between 200 to 400 per week.
It is just cheaper to leave the job. Rather than pay lawyers fees.
tribanon 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
This most arrogant little dork really needs to be put in his place. As Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas, Scott has been closely involved in several of the government's shadier business dealings with foreign investors like Hutchison Whampoa, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. His abhorrent behaviour towards his restaurant's employees in this matter will have many of us thinking he must have the "goods" on government, and Minnis in particular.
Even Minnis with his emergency powers isn't stupid enough to try force Bahamians to be vaccinated with vaccines that were developed at warp speed. These vaccines have not gone through the customary long term safety studies by government agencies around the world, like the US FDA, and therefore have been approved for emergency use only by those who choose to be vaccinated.
Scott's disgusting coercive tactics with his restaurant's employees are an outright attack on their most basic fundamental human right, i.e. the free will to determine and decide for themselves what they should put in their bodies for their own health and benefit. Scott is behaving as if he is a duly licensed and qualified medical doctor prescribing a medication to his restaurant's employees as his medical patients, and they do not have the right to refuse taking the medication even though they are of sound mind to do so. This fact alone, should support a legal action against 'Doctor' Scott, his 'Nurse' wife and their 'Health Clinic' restaurant for the coercive manner in which they are in effect practicing medicine on their 'Patient' employees without possessing the medical qualifications and required medical licenses to do so. What Scott and his wife are doing is tantamount to forcibly holding (tying) jdown their employees and jabbing them with the vaccine.
And why hasn't Minnis or Wells spoken out about Scott's illegal conduct?
JokeyJack 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Exactly correct. When i visit Thailand, i get vaccinated for yellow fever because i dont want to get sick from yellow fever. I have never called up the King of Thailand and said he has to vaccinate his entire population so that i can come visit. How would that help anyway? The disease is in the environment, the leaves, the water, the air. If im not vaccinated, i may get sick from it. If everyone in Thailand gets vaccinated then they are safe, but me the fool coming in unvaccinated may get it. So, same here, if tourists come in unvaccinated they may get Covid from surfaces or shopping cart handles or anything. If they are vaccinated then they are safe.
If the vaccine does not keep them safe, then why are they taking it? They dont trust the vaccine to protect them? Do they trust any vaccines or do Scott and his ilk not believe that vaccines work?
If Mr Scott gets a cough, do i need to drink cough syrup? If i do, will his throat feel better?
TigerB 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Seem the man has put out a challenge,.. sue him.. in essence put up or shut up. Not sure what the issues is. We Bahamians don't own nuttin. All we have to do if we don't want to get vaccinate is to leave. Obie Ferguson is a lawyer, lets see what he will do.
WETHEPEOPLE 24 minutes ago
Thats the arrogance of the rich, institute his demands on the poor. Vaccination is a choice buddy, you dont get to decide what someonelse puts in their body. GTFOU with that bs.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID