Virus Variants Are Cause For Concern

NEW infections during the county’s third wave of COVID-19 are driven by international travel and a relaxed adherence to current health protocols, a health official said.

After nine new cases were recorded on Monday, the country’s overall infection toll reached 9,800.

Dr Mercelene Dahl-Regis, chairperson of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, explained the increase in cases at a press conference yesterday.

“New infections are being driven by international travel and a relaxed adherence to the health guidelines,” she said. “The emergence of variant strains of COVID-19 is of significant concern. There is a shift to the left with the age distribution of COVID-19 deaths, showing proportionate younger people are dying when compared to the profile of the earlier surge.

“New strains have been identified from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, and most recently from India. These variants spread more easily and are infecting younger age groups. The cases may be more severe. And some countries are reporting more deaths are being recorded. We have been actively monitoring genomic testing.”

Dr Dahl-Regis said the rise in cases is not only due to international travel. The competent authority, she said, will give an update on revisions to current policies on travel due to the populace being inoculated.

“The increase in cases is not only due to international travel,” she said. “It is a combination of many factors. Some of it is due to relaxation of (preventative) behaviours. The parties, the social gatherings, not wearing masks at these gatherings are all contributing to the spread. So, it’s not only international travel.”

Asked if officials were considering introducing vaccinations as a requirement for travel in the future, she said: “The competent authority will announce the various revisions or changes to the policy for travel.

“. . .We are looking at all the options, given that we are an archipelago and some of our islands have gone almost 200 days without a case of COVID and should someone be fully vaccinated that policy is being considered and discussed and in a short time as we approach the second dose of vaccinations the competent authority will unveil whatever the new policy is. It is certainly being discussed.”

The variant strains are of serious concern, Dr Dahl-Regis said. She is calling for the inoculation programme to be accelerated.

“We must return to heightened surveillance and contact tracing if we are going to win this race in the shortest period of time,” she said. “At the same time, we have to accelerate the uptake in vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine provides you with the opportunity to develop an immune response to combat this infection.

“To help control the surge in new cases, we must test, isolate, trace, treat and vaccinate. Contact tracing is being stepped up on New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands. All cases and contacts of cases must be identified to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control.”

She said this is not time to drop one’s guard and relax.

“Vaccination is a critical element in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and bringing an end to the pandemic,” she continued. “We are making progress. But our work is far from over. To help slow the spread of the COVID-19 we must redouble our efforts. This is no time to relax.

“We must continue to practice the public health measures. Avoid large gatherings. Abide by the Emergency Orders. Wear your mask properly - over your nose and your mouth. Keep a distance of six feet from others when you are out. Wash or sanitise your hands regularly. And when you are eligible, get vaccinated.”

She said the sooner the public gets vaccinated, the sooner the economy can be fully reopened.

There have been 194 deaths due to the virus with 24 under investigation. Forty-six people are in hospital.