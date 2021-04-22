Candlelight Vigil Held For Mass Shooting Victims

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

A CANDLELIGHT vigil was held in the Kemp Road area yesterday for six men who lost their lives in a violent execution in the area last Thursday.

Renardo Bastian, also known as “Crack Teeth”, Travis Cooper, Maurice Pinder, Kendal Lord, Delano Smith, and Dequant Brown were shot at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Chesapeake Road when four men opened fire on them, killing them and injuring a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.

The men were killed shortly after being released from police custody for firearm possession. Police suspect the shooting was gang related.

Members of the Kemp Road community came out in droves last evening in memory of the fallen residents.

Organisers of the event, Khandi Gibson, of FOAM; Pastor Eric Fox of Urban Renewal and Mandell Miller of the National Drug Council said there is no time frame in grief and the event was to simply give the family hope.

“Even though a kind word or a gesture cannot make them feel better, we want to just give them hope,” Ms Gibson said. “Tonight was like a revival. I came to the area on Saturday and I met with the six families and I told them that I will have a candlelight vigil and Pastor Eric Fox and Mandell Miller came on board. I got some sponsors like Monique Burrows from Abaco, we had the commissioner of police who gave us permission to have the event. We want to thank them.”

This is not the last of events to celebrate the lives of the murdered men. The organisers and members of the Kemp Road community will go to the site where the men were killed today at 5.30 pm and place teddy bears there.

After this they will go to Kemp Road Ministries at 6pm for a church service. On Monday at 10 am, Urban Renewal through Social Services will mount six wreaths in memory of the men at the spot where they were executed.

Pastor Fox spoke to the future of the children affected as far as support is concerned.

“Urban Renewal, through myself, will provide support for the children and families of these men on a continuing basis,” he said. “This is not something new Urban Renewal is doing. We have been doing it all along. Now we are going to beef it up in all the communities that we do grief counselling and anger management in.”

Those who came out were given food items and candles.

There was heavy police presence at the vigil which swiftly began to wind down at 8pm.