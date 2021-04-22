‘Catastrophic’ If Latest Covid Wave Runs Free

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The hotel union’s president yesterday warned it would be “catastrophic” for Bahamian tourism and the wider economy if the country fails to control the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) chief, told Tribune Business that Bahamians must pull together and “do whatever is in our power” to curtail a surge in infections that yesterday prompted the US State Department to issue an advisory warning it citizens against travel to this nation.

Fearing this could make travellers from a market currently producing more than 90 percent of The Bahamas’ visitors “think twice” about travelling here, Mr Woods said the union had just released a message to its members urging them “not to let your guard down” when it came to observing COVID-19 health protocols.

Estimating that just 25 percent to 30 percent of the hotel industry’s total workforce have been recalled to-date, as the sector continues the long trek to post-pandemic recovery, he added that the multiple vacation options Americans possess at home and abroad mean The Bahamas is “especially vulnerable” to a so-called ‘third wave’ of the virus.

“What we are saying to Bahamians and our members is: ‘Don’t let your guard down;’,” Mr Woods disclosed to this newspaper. “Don’t take anything for granted. We’re very concerned. We just sent out a notice to remind our people we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Dr [Mercelene] Dahl-Regis and Dr Forbes from the health side indicated we’re far from it, and if we don’t manage it that could be catastrophic for us.” Noting that almost 200 new COVID-19 cases were detected over a four-day period leading up to and including last weekend, he added: “That’s a lot.”

With outbreaks in public schools suggesting that “community spread” is taking place, and concerns being voiced about COVID-19 mutations that are more easily transmissible and starting to affect young people more, Mr Woods said: “That’s something we’re looking to get a handle on.”

The Bahamas suffered a fresh blow yesterday, although there are hopes newly-announced testing exemptions (see article on Page 1B) will counter this, after the US State Department followed the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lead in issuing a ‘Level 4’ advisory warning its citizens against travelling to The Bahamas due to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re always concerned about any travel advisory levied against us,” Mr Woods told Tribune Business. “It causes the travelling public to think twice, particularly if they’re thinking safety first. They’re definitely going to weigh the pros and cons.

“That’s why we’re so vulnerable. They have the option of flying to The Bahamas or driving to Miami, driving to Daytona Beach or anywhere in Florida. That’s why we have to do the best job we can to manage this new wave because we definitely don’t want it to get out of hand.”

Pointing to the ongoing difficulties being experienced by the likes of Europe, Canada, India and much of Latin America, all of which are grappling with high or increased levels of COVID-19 infections, Mr Woods added: “As it relates to the travel advisory, we’re always concerned as it relates to those sort of things.

“We need to do whatever is in our power to reduce the latest wave and increase in numbers, and get them back down to where we were having just a few. The health officials predicted some time ago there would be a third wave, but we just have to follow all the health and safety protocols.

“There’s no doubt they’re [the government] doing what is necessary to bring about the best results, but the proof of the pudding is when we start to eat. We hope whatever happens will lead to an uptick in vaccination rates and that we manage the new wave we have.”

Mr Woods said between 25-30 percent of hotel workers have been recalled by their properties, with many rotating staff in and out to try and give as many as possible some work.

The CDC, in moving The Bahamas back to ‘Level 4’ and a “very high level of COVID-19” earlier this week, urged all US citizens once again to avoid travelling to The Bahamas - and was joined by the US State Department two days later.

“Because of the current situation in The Bahamas even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants, and should avoid all travel to The Bahamas,” the US health authority warned. “If you must travel to The Bahamas, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds and wash their hands.”

Such warnings could have a major deterrent effect on a US tourist source market that presently accounts for 90 percent-plus of all visitors to The Bahamas given the current travel restrictions still in place in Canada and much of Europe.

However, it is unclear how many Americans will pay heed to the CDC’s Bahamas downgrade, and/or whether this will influence any travel and vacation decision-making. And the revision is somewhat counterbalanced by the rapid COVID-19 vaccination rates and roll-out in the US, where some 50 percent of adults - and more than 80 percent of seniors - have had their first vaccine shots.

The CDC move, which reverses its upgrade of The Bahamas to “Level 3” status just three months ago, comes in response to a significant recent spike in COVID-19 cases that has led to public health officials fearing the country faces a “third wave” of infections.

A further 68 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday. Total cases stood just below 10,000 at 9,868, although only 464 of those were reported to be active. Of the latter figure, some 51 are currently in hospital, with three in intensive care.