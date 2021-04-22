Davis: Govt Cannot Interfere In Private Contracts

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

IN view of some local businesses mandating a COVID-19 vaccination policy for workers, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip Davis stated the government cannot intervene in private contracts between ordinary citizens and employers.

However, he suggested this refers to conditions of employment that workers have agreed to when accepting employment, once they are in line with the law, and said variations of employment contract once a worker is already on the job creates another issue, as changes will need to be agreed to by both parties.

Government officials have repeatedly said that the vaccine is not mandatory, while strongly urging people to take the vaccine.

However a few businesses, including the owners the Old Fort Bay restaurant Sushi Rokkan, are pushing mandatory inoculations for staff. The restaurant noted employees must be vaccinated by June 30 or they may face reassignment or termination unless there is a valid medical reason to opt out of the shot.

Speaking to reporters at the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Davis explained there are laws that govern certain aspects of employment, but conditions of employment are set and agreed to between the employer and the employee.

“It is for the employer to say that these conditions that I will employ you,” he said yesterday.

“Employment is (a) contractual relationship between two parties and you can fix the condition on which you can employ people, that’s a right an employer (has) and if you want to work then you’ll have to decide whether you would comply with those conditions. Now the only issue now is if you have been working. This will then — if they’re now requiring you to take a vaccine to continue working — that’s another issue because then that will be varying their contracts of employment and that requires both of them to agree.”

Director of Labour John Pinder has said it is not legal to mandate people get vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of continued employment.

When asked what he would tell workers, Mr Davis said: “I tell workers get the vaccine. To me, the risk of not taking the vaccine to you as a worker or otherwise is greater than not taking it. Contracting the virus to me, that risk is worst than if you don’t take the vaccine.

“So, yes, it may sound cruel, it may sound this way. For example, you have children – can they go to school without a vaccine?”

The discussion on mandatory vaccinations comes at a time when the country is experiencing a third wave. The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said the government is “just reacting to this present surge” when in fact Mr Davis claimed his COVID task force pointed out to officials in January that another surge was likely and warned about emerging variants being reported around the world.

While in Parliament, Mr Davis also accused the government of refusing an offer from a Bahamian company to bring in vaccines as early as January.

In response, Minister of Health Renward Wells told the House of Assembly that the government had to be discerning about accepting such offers.

“We have to be very concerned with expiration dates, we have to be concerned with the source, the Bahamas government has to make sure that what is being offered and what we agree to allow in the country is not going to adversely affect the Bahamian people,” Mr Wells said.