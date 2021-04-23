$21m First Phase Of Rand Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Officially Recommissioned

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of Health Renward Wells were in Grand Bahama on Friday for the official recommissioning of the $21m-first phase redevelopment of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Dr Minnis said an additional $18 million will be disbursed shortly from the Hurricane Dorian Fund to begin the next phase of redevelopment for a “climate-resilient hospital,” with a four-story level addition for in-patient services and care.

After almost 18 months of major construction at the hospital, the prime minister and health minister toured the completed Pharmacy, the Lula Knowles Paediatrics Ward, the Maternal & Child Health Block, the Medical/Surgical Block, the Critical Care Block, Operating Theatre, Chapel, Healing Garden and Medical/Surgical Ward Three.

With the completion of the first phase, Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams indicated that they will begin the return of patients to the hospital.

“What you see here represents the indomitable spirit of Grand Bahamians, and the tireless efforts of health planners, health executives, skilled labourers and tradesmen, and dedicated health workers,” said the prime minister.

“They have gone above and beyond to restore this essential institution vital to the health care needs of the people of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas.”

Dr Minnis noted that for the next phase of the redevelopment of the Rand, the Cabinet granted the Public Hospitals Authority approval to engage an architectural firm to develop detailed architectural and engineering plans for a new climate-resilient hospital and clinic facility for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas, with the requisite funding.

He said that a contract for a four-level tower will soon be awarded to allow inpatient services to be removed from the ground floor level to the second, third and fourth story levels.

“In the event of another major disaster, healthcare services will not have to be displaced, as was the case following Hurricane Dorian,” he said. For this purpose, the Ministry of Finance is to disburse the allocated $18 million from the Hurricane Dorian Fund.”

He recalled how Dorian destroyed or severely damaged critical elements of the public health infrastructure here on Grand Bahama.

“The floodwaters swept through the corridors of the Rand Memorial Hospital and into the wards, putting at risk staff and patients as the storm winds battered the 50-year-old institution.

He noted that 80 per cent of the Rand was inundated with flood damage, which resulted in catastrophic loss of medical and surgical equipment, as well as major roof damage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning damage, and major damage to the warehouse and morgue. He said rust and mould presented serious hazards in areas affected by flooding.

He also noted that four of the 10 public health clinics were rendered non-operational due to damage and flooding, and two other clinics were destroyed.

The Prime Minister said in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, his government allocated $21m to the restoration of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Last August, he said PHA secured Consulting Services Agreement proposal with The BECK Group, a Government approved healthcare planning, architectural, and engineering firm.

Dr Minnis noted that work associated with the master planning, programming, and design for this redevelopment project is scheduled to commence in early May 2021.

“This further development of healthcare supports the continued investment this Government is making to restore the infrastructure, economy, and the communities of Grand Bahama.

“Today we pause and recognize how very far we have come while acknowledging that there is still work to be done.”

Prime Minister Minnis said his government knows some challenges remain that must be addressed in the weeks, and months ahead.

He stressed that Grand Bahama and the nation continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Minnis believes that vaccinations along with masking, hand washing, and social distancing remain the surest route to the other side of the pandemic and a return to normalcy for the Bahamas.

“The Bahamian people have risen to meet these challenges, as we have done so many times before as one people united in love and service,” he said.

Health Minister Renward Wells said he is pleased to witness the completion of the capital works and restoration and recommissioning of key areas of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“The occasion marks a very significant accomplishment in the restoration of the public health platform in GB,” he said.

“This recommissioning serves as a very special milestone for the men and woman of the Grand Bahama Health Services and local and international partners who have worked tirelessly to make today a reality.”

Mr Wells also commended the health staff for their “sacrificial service” during the height of Hurricane Dorian and through the challenging weeks and months that followed.

“I could not be more proud of you and all you have done collectively and individually to ensure the delivery of essential health care services to the people of GB in the wake of one of the world’s most horrific natural disasters. Your service reinforces the view that we are a nation of people with an indomitable spirit,” he said.

He also noted that the theme, “We Remember Our Past, We Celebrate Our Present, and We believe in our Future, speaks not only to GBHS, but it is a message that serves all of the Bahamas.