Demolition Day: Govt Teams Move In To Tear Down Structures In Abaco Shanty Town

THE Ministry of Works spearheaded the demolition of 45 “incomplete and unoccupied structures” in The Farm shanty town in Abaco yesterday, a move that human rights activists quickly condemned.

“The government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas remains firm in its resolve to ensure that the health hazards and hazardous conditions that unregulated communities foster are dealt with decisively and effectively,” the ministry said in a statement.

Human Rights Bahamas, whose legal director Fred Smith is contesting the government’s shanty town actions in court, said it was “unfortunate that the government would choose to create yet another humanitarian crisis on the island of Abaco”.

The organisation added: “Hundreds of people already lost homes in the tragedy of Hurricane Dorian, and even more in the illegal demolitions by the government that followed.

“On the front page of today’s newspapers, the managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority is quoted as saying there is a severe housing shortage on Abaco. Yet the government – in the absence of any urgent need to take drastic action – is choosing to compound this crisis further, forcing more people into the streets, or the bush, or who knows where.

“Meanwhile, these homes are being destroyed at the very moment when the fate of this community is before the courts and awaiting the judge’s ruling.

“We are supposed to be a constitutional democracy that operates according to the rule of law. What is the point of having courts as a forum for settling disputes if the government is just willing to ignore the judicial process, proceed according to the formula that ‘might makes right’ and ruin people’s lives without lawful justification? Just because you have a bulldozer does’t mean you have to use it.”

Mr Bannister told a ZNS reporter that the structures destroyed yesterday were under construction and that officials ensured that buildings affected by a court order were not touched.

He warned that without government action, thousands of people would soon flock to the area, jeopardising the health of “every single person on this island.”

He said the way the structures were being built could cost people their lives and create serious health challenges.

He said the structures lacked a foundation to ensure stability.

“If we have another storm in Abaco, with tough winds, those structures would fly away like sailboats,” he said. “They are very, very dangerous structures. So the building control officer and his team from the Ministry of Public Works worked closely with the police, closely with other authorities on the island.

“It is critical that everybody understands that these unregulated buildings must go. Persons cannot live in this type of squalor, they cannot live in these dangerous conditions and they cannot be permitted to continue to create more dangerous conditions.”

Mr Bannister said he has been assured that people who have “regular standing in The Bahamas and who want to be able to live in reasonable conditions, can make appropriate representation and seek accommodations.”

The recent heightened activity in the Farm has begun to worry people like Dina Lafrance, a 37-year-old woman who has lived in the area for 12 years and who said she is puzzled by the government’s commitment to eradicating the shanty town given the difficulty many still experience following Hurricane Dorian.

“I’m not going to fight against it,” she said. “It was wrong, but are those people working? Where is the help? Where are the people going to stay? Do they have somewhere to go? We have children who are in school, they are getting affected by this as well. How are they going to concentrate when they don’t have a home to go to or when they know their home is going to be destroyed?

“A lot of people will be homeless. I work in Abaco now, just started working here, trying to catch myself, now they drop this bombshell on us. I don’t know what I am going to do. If push comes to shove, my kids would have to head to Nassau until I could do better while I continue to find answers.”

Earlier this month, law enforcement descended upon the shanty town in a joint sting operation, confiscating generators, food supplies, personal items, illegal contraband and arresting several residents for various alleged infractions.

At the time, officials said “illegally constructed” access roadways were closed and signs written in English and Creole were erected.

Signs were also posted on illegally erected buildings which warn inhabitants of the legal prohibition of any new construction, and of the intention of the government to demolish all of the illegally constructed buildings, the ministry said earlier this month.