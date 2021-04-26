Fnm Declines University Debate

THE Free National Movement has explained why it will not take part in a series of political debates organised by University of The Bahamas and a private media group.

In a statement issued yesterday, FNM chairman Carl Culmer said after making a preliminary agreement to have a party member take part in the debate, he was advised by the FNM’s Campaign Committee that the event had a “number of critical defects” and “departed from the standards” set in other jurisdictions.

Mr Culmer’s statement noted that on April 18, the FNM — in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis — was invited by UB in association with Verizon Media to participate in a series of debates, starting with a debate on youth issues. Mr Culmer said Dr Minnis did not respond to the said letter and subsequently he was approached directly on the issue.

“The chairman made a preliminary engagement and submitted the name of a proposed debater to represent the party,” Mr Culmer’s statement noted. “Upon closer scrutiny of documentation and written proposals submitted by the proposers of the debate, a number of critical defects in the proposed format of debates were identified by the FNM Campaign Committee, who so advised the chairman.

“Among the defects was, firstly, the fact that only one, for profit, media house would be involved in producing the event, which was immediately considered to be unfair to other for profit media houses. Secondly, upon review of the practices both in our Caribbean region and in Canada and the United Kingdom, it also became clear that the proposed format of the debates was a great departure from the standards set in other jurisdictions, each of which hails from the Westminster system.”

He noted that in Jamaica, for instance, there is an independent commission formed by the equal participation of the Media Association of Jamaica and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce. He added that in that country, the participants in the debate are limited to registered political parties who have obtained either one member in the House of Representatives, not less than five percent of the votes in the last elections; or not less than eight percent approval ratings in an independent national poll by a reputable polling agency approved in advance by the commission.

“Having regard to these precedents... the FNM Campaign Committee strongly advised against participation, which advice was accepted by the national chairman. Further, it is important to note that electoral debates in Jamaica and Canada only occur after Parliament has been dissolved and elections have been called.

“Any debate process should ensure both the dignity and fairness of any electoral debates, as well as providing a level playing field to each and every media house, so as to ensure a high quality and informative series of debates for the benefit of every Bahamian, once the House of Assembly has been dissolved and general elections called,” Mr Culmer noted.

The debate series is slated to take place between May 4 and June 15, according to organisers.