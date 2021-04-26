Fnm Declines University Debate

THE Free National Movement has explained why it will not take part in a series of political debates organised by University of The Bahamas and a private media group.
In a statement issued yesterday, FNM chairman Carl Culmer said after making a preliminary agreement to have a party member take part in the debate, he was advised by the FNM’s Campaign Committee that the event had a “number of critical defects” and “departed from the standards” set in other jurisdictions.
Mr Culmer’s statement noted that on April 18, the FNM — in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis — was invited by UB in association with Verizon Media to participate in a series of debates, starting with a debate on youth issues. Mr Culmer said Dr Minnis did not respond to the said letter and subsequently he was approached directly on the issue.
“The chairman made a preliminary engagement and submitted the name of a proposed debater to represent the party,” Mr Culmer’s statement noted. “Upon closer scrutiny of documentation and written proposals submitted by the proposers of the debate, a number of critical defects in the proposed format of debates were identified by the FNM Campaign Committee, who so advised the chairman.
“Among the defects was, firstly, the fact that only one, for profit, media house would be involved in producing the event, which was immediately considered to be unfair to other for profit media houses. Secondly, upon review of the practices both in our Caribbean region and in Canada and the United Kingdom, it also became clear that the proposed format of the debates was a great departure from the standards set in other jurisdictions, each of which hails from the Westminster system.”
He noted that in Jamaica, for instance, there is an independent commission formed by the equal participation of the Media Association of Jamaica and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce. He added that in that country, the participants in the debate are limited to registered political parties who have obtained either one member in the House of Representatives, not less than five percent of the votes in the last elections; or not less than eight percent approval ratings in an independent national poll by a reputable polling agency approved in advance by the commission.
“Having regard to these precedents... the FNM Campaign Committee strongly advised against participation, which advice was accepted by the national chairman. Further, it is important to note that electoral debates in Jamaica and Canada only occur after Parliament has been dissolved and elections have been called.
“Any debate process should ensure both the dignity and fairness of any electoral debates, as well as providing a level playing field to each and every media house, so as to ensure a high quality and informative series of debates for the benefit of every Bahamian, once the House of Assembly has been dissolved and general elections called,” Mr Culmer noted.
The debate series is slated to take place between May 4 and June 15, according to organisers.
Comments
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
They do not wish to be embarrassed. It will only show how DUMB they all are.
It is understandable why they decline.
moncurcool 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
It is so sad that you were not this vocal when Christie did the exact same thing and call him out
tribanon 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
What's that got to do with Dumbo Minnis being the incompetent, arrogant, nasty and power-juiced bozo that he is?
moncurcool 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
Let me be upfront first and note that debating in the Bahamas does not work. Leaders only push for debate when in opposition, but seem to forget about it if they assume power.
That said, some of the excuses given for turning down the debate are legit while others do not hold water. First, the issue of one media house is lame. In the US, every presidential debate is led by on media house.
Second, the issue of a commission to do debates it valid. We do need one just like the US has one which sets some of the basic ground rules. However, we are not mature in our country to have anything independent as we are too immature in taking political sides. I would not expect Minnis to take the lead to bring it about and for Davis it would only be politically pandering to say one should happen as in all his years in the PLP he never called for one.
Maybe Culmer can seek to become a statesman and suggest that this is the time to set in place proper groundwork for what will be the place of debates in our developing democracy, without regard to politics.
But then again what is the point of a debate? Anyone can promise to do something. I mean that is what the politicians do now.
tribanon 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Translation: Dumbo Minnis has a tiny rat-sized pair and is afraid to debate almost anyone because he, more than anyone, knows just how slow a thinker he really is.
Topdude 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
So how did he become a Medical Doctor? Did he buy his MD degree? You have to be kidding? Where did he earn his degrees? Where did you earn your degree? Dr. Minnis is currently viewed as one of the smartest Heads of State in the world. Have you reviewed the Global Competitiveness Repot? I don’t think so.
So please desist from exhibiting your hatred for someone whose shoes are too big for you to fit into and whose intellectual breadth is just what we need in the Bahamas. Thanks.
tribanon 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
I think I can safely say Minnis would probably not have been admitted to the pre-med undergraduate program of either of the two universities I received my degrees from. lol
Topdude 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Your fixation with putting our Prime Minister down is revealing. It reveals jealousy, envy and fear. What’s your problem? So many Bahamians could not be wrong about why we support him and the FNM.
Emilio26 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
I noticed how Tribanon always has something negative to say about either Dr. Minnis or the web shop moguls like Sebas Bastian and Adrian Fox.
JokeyJack 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
The point of the debate would be for the non-PLP and non-FNM candidates to present FACTS about our national wealth and our national potential and have those other 2 answer why Bahamians are kept out in the backyard tied up with a chain. Quite simple really. People like ProudLoud and Birdie, however, would be perfectly happy for Bahamians to continue to have corned beef as their staple diet of food and for children to maintain a D average. Nobody know why they are so accepting of these things, but maybe someday we will find out. I won't even ask where the VAT money gone. Ooops - I just did. Sorry. I know that nobody cares about that 900 million dollars a year except me, so I guess i oughta just drop the issue. Bahamians don't need 900 million dollars - they are just ok as they are.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
you are wrong again it was the papa who did not allow the debates
JokeyJack 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
No Birdie, it was the PLP who did not allow candidates Christie and Sears to speak to the delegates at the last PLP Convention, prior to their voting for Party Leader. Neither Sears nor Christie would publicly speak out against that decision.
