‘I Don’T Want My Guests To Leave With Covid Dessert’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE restaurant owner whose staff note sparked the debate over “mandatory” vaccines has sought to further justify his stance, saying: “I don’t want guests to come for sushi and leave with a COVID dessert.”

Michael Scott QC, who owns Old Fort Bay Town Centre-based Sushi Rokkan together with his wife, told Tribune Business he “doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about” after they outlined a policy mandating that the restaurant’s 30-40 staff take the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical reason for not doing so.

Workers were told that failure to comply would see them reassigned from front-line posts to other duties or, in a worst-case scenario, suffer termination, but Mr Scott argued that this approach was the only way to ensure his business survives while remaining in line with the Health and Safety at Work Act’s legal stipulations to maintain a secure workplace.

“In my private capacity, I am subject to the Health and Safety at Work Act,” he told this newspaper. “That imposes upon me a duty to create a safe system of work so as not to endanger members of the public.

“On a practical level I don’t want to be in the invidious position of having guests dine in the restaurant looking for sushi and leave with COVID-19 as a dessert. If there is a vaccine available, why should people not want to be vaccinated?

“If members of the public get infected at the restaurant, not only do I fall afoul of the [Health and Safety at Work] Act but it will kill the business. Only a fool would not pay attention to this; this necessity.”

Mr Scott, in particular, pointed to sections four, five and seven of the Health and Safety at Work Act as imposing a legal duty on all Bahamas-based employers to protect both employees and customers in the workplace. He argued that companies could be held in violation of this requirement if they failed to take all necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 infections and spread.

John Pinder, the government’s director of labour; attorneys; and trade union leaders and labour activists have all argued that mandating workers take the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of retaining their jobs is both illegal and unconstitutional.

They have also asserted that while the COVID-19 vaccine prevents someone from becoming seriously ill or dying if they catch the virus, it does not prevent an inoculated person from catching it and spreading the illness to someone who has not been vaccinated. To stop that, they are arguing that employers will have no choice but to constantly test all their staff - those vaccinated and those not.

However, Mr Scott said employer-employee relationships were “a matter of private contract”. He argued that employers can their private businesses “any way they see fit” and mandate certain things be done “within reason” so long as they are not illegal.

Pointing out that mass vaccination is the only pandemic exit route available to both The Bahamas and wider world, he warned that “everyone suffers” the longer it takes for this nation to reach so-called “herd immunity” where around 80 percent of the population has been fully inoculated.

“We have to do this as quickly as possible otherwise we cannot open the economy because we have not reached a point of herd immunity, and everyone suffers. I don’t understand this nonsense,” Mr Scott blasted to Tribune Business.

“I must also point out that Bhutan, an Asian country with 400,000 people, the same as The Bahamas, vaccinated their entire population in two weeks. I don’t understand what all the fuss is about.”

The well-known attorney also slammed as an “utter fallacy and nonsense” arguments that persons should not take COVID-19 vaccines because the likes of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have given them “emergency use” rather than “full” authorisation for use.

This, Mr Scott said, was only due to the length of time required to review the vaccines, adding: “It has nothing to do with their efficacy.” And he also took aim at Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, for failing to distinguish between his role as chairman of the government-owned Hotel Corporation and his private ownership of Sushi Rokkan.

The pair have clashed several times over the past three years, with Mr Ferguson representing Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association (BHMA) members working at the Grand Lucayan, whose board Mr Scott chairs. The TUC leader argued that forcing Bahamian workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their continued employment “takes us back to 1942” and the Burma Road riots.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Ferguson said: “The question of the vaccine: I heard the chairman of the Hotel Corporation, a government entity, made an announcement that he is going to make it a requirement for persons who want to continue to work....... it’s mandatory for them to take the vaccine. I just want to go on the record by stating categorically that is an illegal act.....

“No one... The constitution of The Bahamas does not permit for anyone to give that instruction, and have that kind of influence, with the physical situation of the individual. That’s a no-no. Disregard that because it doesn’t make sense.

“That will take us back to 1942, when the employer could tell you what to do, when to do it and how to do it no matter what the situation is. We are not going to go back to that, nor are we going back to 1958. We cannot go back to 1942 or pre-1942. We just cannot go back to 1958.”

Mr Scott, though, accused Mr Ferguson of “falling afoul over the fallacy I call the fallacy of the undivided middle” by not distinguishing between two different roles he holds. “He’s connecting two different statements,” he added.