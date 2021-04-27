$73,000 Of Suspected Marijuana Found

A WOMAN was arrested by officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit after they found more than $73,000 worth of suspected marijuana at her residence.
Shortly after 11am yesterday, DEU officers and officers of the Bahamas Customs Department, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a home on Inagua Avenue, south of Coral Road.
They searched the home and found taped packages of suspected marijuana inside a white cooler. The total weight of the marijuana is 64.5lbs. A woman who lives at the residence was arrested and taken into custody.
In the second incident, shortly after noon, DEU and customs officers, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Spinney Road. There officers searched the home and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.
A man in the home was arrested and take
Comments
mandela 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
So why is this same kind of information findings never include $73,000.00 worth of GUNS something that causes 1000000000000000 x more damage and destruction?
C2B 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Meanwhile in LA, Seattle, Miami, New York, Boston, Toronto and many other places $73,000 worth of marijuana were sold legally to adults who paid taxes to the government and everyone was happy to support local cannabis growing and dispensing businesses.
John 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
The average person who ‘smokes’ spends like $10 a day on weed. ( 3 or 4 beers). So this is only enough weed to supply 21 people for a years…duh!
OpenID