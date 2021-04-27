$73,000 Of Suspected Marijuana Found

A WOMAN was arrested by officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit after they found more than $73,000 worth of suspected marijuana at her residence.

Shortly after 11am yesterday, DEU officers and officers of the Bahamas Customs Department, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a home on Inagua Avenue, south of Coral Road.

They searched the home and found taped packages of suspected marijuana inside a white cooler. The total weight of the marijuana is 64.5lbs. A woman who lives at the residence was arrested and taken into custody.

In the second incident, shortly after noon, DEU and customs officers, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Spinney Road. There officers searched the home and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

A man in the home was arrested and take