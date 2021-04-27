831 Covid Citations Issued So Far This Year

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

COVID-19 ambassadors and police officers have issued 831 citations so far this year for breaking COVID-19 emergency rules, a number that corresponds to $551,800 in fines.

Chief Superintendent of Police Zhivargo Dames, officer in charge of the Cable Beach Police Station and the COVID Enforcement Unit, revealed this to The Tribune yesterday as the country grapples with what officials say is the third wave of the virus.

“We definitely always need more ambassadors and so if we are to be outfitted with more ambassadors, that will go a long way to enforcing these protocols,” CSP Dames said, noting there are 93 ambassadors in New Providence and 40-plus assisting officers.

“There is always concern around safety and making sure myself and COVID ambassadors and officers who work with us are safe. We’re doing all that we can to make sure we follow the protocols. We want to encourage members of the public to follow the protocols as they can because myself along with the ambassadors, we have to come into the community to enforce these protocols and we are therefore encountering a level of danger ourselves.”

CSP Dames said 101 businesses have been cited since the start of the year for operating while prohibited, corresponding to about $200,000 in fines. Two hundred and thirty-four people have been cited for patronising a prohibited business for a total of about $70,000 in fines.

There have been 102 citations for not wearing masks; for breach of curfew, 103 citations have been issued. For the requirement to carry a government ID, 72 persons have been cited for failing to abide by that and 71 people have been cited for attending large social gatherings.

The enforcement of COVID-19 rules is likely to gain renewed scrutiny as the government phases in exceptions to restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Last week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said fully vaccinated people will be able to participate in closed environments so long as everyone in that environment is also fully vaccinated. Masks will not be necessary, he said, adding that this applies to indoor dining and people who work in Junkanoo shacks.

It is believed that policing the exceptions will be difficult, especially as more and more examples of forged documents have emerged. CSP Dames said those under his charge will be ready to enforce the new rules.

“COVID ambassadors have been hired to ensure that the protocols for the emergency enforcement orders are enforced. Any addition that is brought on by the authorities that must be enforced, definitely, we will be ready to do our part to ensure that the emergency orders are carried out. Once that comes about, COVID enforcement unit will be ready to assist and enforce the rule.”