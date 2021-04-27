Limit On Vaccine Supplies Announced

DUE to “limited” vaccine supplies, at this time the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will be restricted to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents 18 and older, as well as residents in the previously stated priority groups.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee made the announcement in a press release issued last night. The statement came a day after the committee said vaccine appointments would be open to anyone 18 and older as of yesterday.

The previously stated priority groups are: healthcare workers; people 50 years of age and older; people with disabilities; the uniformed branches; teachers and staff of schools; hospitality workers; restaurant and retail workers; students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support staff; home-bound physically disabled residents; members of the clergy; and accredited media.

The committee said proof of citizenship, permanent residency status or a work ID will be required at the vaccination site.

“Failure to present the requested ID will result in appointment cancellation,” the committee noted.

“All residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following the arrival of additional vaccines, which are expected in (the) country before the end of May.

“This announcement does not apply to individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine. All persons who have received a first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive the second dose. The administration of second doses (is) scheduled to begin on May 10.”

On Sunday, officials said more than 25,000 people have received their first shot of the vaccine in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco.

Meanwhile, other Family Islands began receiving their vaccine doses yesterday.

Last week, international news agency Reuters reported that the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines is "incredibly tight" and the “COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved.”

In March, The Bahamas received 33,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility, a global effort to help countries get needed coronavirus vaccines.

The Bahamas is expected to receive additional doses in May until it reaches 100,800, the amount specified by COVAX.

The government of India previously donated 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to the country earlier in March.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit opm.gov.bs.