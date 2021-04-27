Teenagers Accused Of Fatal Stabbing

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FOUR teenagers were yesterday charged in the Magistrate’s Court with murder in connection with two separate incidents.

In the most recent case, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were accused of causing the stabbing death of Wayde Cargill on April 19.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 4am that day, police were called to Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace, where an unresponsive male was discovered lying on the side of the street.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and examined the male, who was later pronounced dead.

The youngsters were not required to enter a plea when they appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux and their matter was adjourned to June 15 for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys in the interim.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was also arraigned in the juvenile court after he was accused of killing one man and attempting to kill two others on December 31, 2020.

Prosecutors also said the teen was found with a firearm which they alleged he used to endanger the lives of the two men he tried to kill that same day.

Like the trio arraigned before him, the 16-year-old was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to June 8 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of the offence, he was also denied bail and remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until that time.

All of the accused have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail. Because of their ages, they cannot be named.