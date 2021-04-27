University Rejects Fnm Criticism Over Debate

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas has rebuffed the Free National Movement’s criticism of the pre-election series of debates it has organised with Verizon Media Group.

In a statement on Sunday, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer said party officials found several "critical defects" in the proposed debate format, including the fact that only one for profit media house is involved in producing the event.

“Secondly," he said, "upon review of the practices both in our Caribbean region and in Canada and the United Kingdom, it also became clear that the proposed format of the debates was a great departure from the standards set in other jurisdictions, each of which hails from the Westminster system.

“In Jamaica, there is an independent commission, the Jamaica Debates Commission, formed by the equal participation of the Media Association of Jamaica and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce. Hence, there is the equal participation of all news media in Jamaica, which is also well-balanced by civil society input.”

Mr Culmer said Jamaica limits debates to parties that have either one member in the House of Representatives or obtained no less than five percent of the votes in the prior election; or obtained no less than eight percent approval rating in an independent poll.

“Further, it is important to note that electoral debates in Jamaica and Canada only occur after Parliament has been dissolved and elections have been called,” he said.

This is why the FNM backed out of participating in the first event, he said.

UB, which plans to host four televised debates at its Performing Arts Centre, said the idea that political debates should be held after the House of Assembly is dissolved and an election date is called “is troubling.”

“UB has hosted discussions involving disparate schools of thought and philosophies on critical matters of national interest as a matter of course and has done so for the common good,” the National Election Debate Series Planning Committee said. “And as an independent sovereign country we can choose when to have a debate, what parameters to use in its formulation, and who ought to be invited to participate. In the absence of a long awaited and badly needed independent debate commission, these debates will provide an opportunity for political parties to be scrutinised on an equal platform and the issues that are most germane to the development of The Bahamas and its people to be ventilated.”

The committee also noted that the Westminster system has evolved with different variations throughout Commonwealth countries.

“Both Canada and Jamaica have unique geographic and political legacies that shape how the Westminster system is applied…Jamaica has a different historical trajectory as it relates to political maturation, gaining independence in 1961 and moving towards an independent debates commission at an earlier point than obviously The Bahamas,” the statement said.

UB noted that the FNM fielded debaters in 2017, including Marvin Dames, Peter Turnquest and Romi Ferreira.

“The only major difference between these thematic debates and the aforementioned is the formalised MoU signed between VMG and UB. This series is envisioned as an ideal opportunity to deepen democracy and engender robust and rigorous debate on important national issues, particularly for the benefit of the Bahamian electorate. This partnership will facilitate a wider deeper breadth of coverage and a larger viewing audience. Indeed, all media are invited to provide coverage as the matters to be debated are of seminal importance to the entire country. UB and VMG have reached out to other media houses and since the official announcement the committee has appeared on a number of radio and television talk shows to contextualise the debates and discuss their importance."

VMG is the parent company of Eyewitness News.

The debate series is set to begin on May 4, with a youth debate.

Yesterday, the opposition Progressive Liberal Party said it is confirmed to take part in the event, while criticising the FNM for not doing so.

“While not surprising, it is very disappointing that Prime Minister Minnis continues to duck any and every opportunity to answer the tough questions about his FNM government's record and performance over these past four years,” PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell noted in a statement.

“The PLP has agreed in principle with the debates’ organiser, University of The Bahamas.

“We have confirmed and are moving ahead with the youth debate scheduled for May 4 on the campus of University of The Bahamas.

“Further, the PLP is in ongoing discussions with the University of The Bahamas on the details on structure and format for the future debates.

“The Prime Minister should unequivocally agree to a no-conditions debate with the leader of the opposition. “He should not be setting preconditions and negotiating changes in public. The PLP believes the debate is necessary and the modalities can be settled in camera with the university.”

Several third parties have also committed to taking part in the event.