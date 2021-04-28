Celebrating Earth Day

IN celebration of Earth Day, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts formally announced a $10,000 grant competition for local organisations.

The US Embassy is seeking proposals that will promote science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) and environmental education for underserved Bahamian youth.

The competition is open to all Bahamian civil society and not-for-profit organisations, and the application deadline is May 31.

Interested organisations should carefully review the details and requirements for the grant competition at https://bs.usembassy.gov/education-culture/programs/. An informational session for organisations interested in submitting proposals for the grant funding is scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 4pm. Follow the US Embassy Nassau’s Facebook page for registration details.

The STEAM and Environment Summer Camp Grant aims to empower and educate Bahamian youth to join the fight against climate change and commit to protecting their environment. Participants will learn valuable STEAM skills and will be inspired to pursue careers in STEAM.

During her remarks last Thursday, Chargé Pitts noted that “President Biden has made climate change the centre of his foreign policy and also his national security,” also noting that she was pleased that the Bahamas “has taken a seat at the global table” and is present on climate change discussions. The $10,000 grant announced on Earth Day will help ensure the next generation of Bahamians also has the technical skills and expertise needed to develop the technologies that will drive future solutions to the climate challenge.

Chargé Pitts announced the grant competition at Project ICE (Incubator for Collaborative Expression) at the BAIC Industrial Park before a small group of the embassy’s key environmental contacts. In making the formal announcement, Chargé Pitts reiterated that the STEAM and Environmental Education Grant opportunity supports the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to combating climate change and working with global partners to find opportunities to work together on this challenge.

The announcement comes in the context of several embassy initiatives to support climate change action, environmental awareness, and STEM education in the Bahamas. In March the US Embassy partnered with an American renewable energy company to deliver sustainable energy technology and curriculum to St John’s College in Nassau. This month, the embassy is distributing Earth Day themed posters to around 50 schools on New Providence and Grand Bahama, encouraging students and educators to share how they are taking action on climate change in their schools, their homes, and their communities.