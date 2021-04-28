’Employees Rights Are Protected’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
LABOUR Director John Pinder has said employees have the right to file trade disputes in instances where employers deem it mandatory for workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr Pinder said the Department of Labour has received calls from employees at a Nassau company and an establishment in Andros indicating there were efforts to force them to receive the shot.
Mr Pinder said he spoke to both employers.
“Certainly, the one in Nassau they agreed that they couldn’t force that on the staffers because of the competent authority not saying that it’s mandatory,” he told reporters yesterday after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at St Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church.
“So, they decided that they would go along with having them to bring the regular testing at least every five days.
“The other one said, ‘okay we are going to review the policy on it and cause there to be some decision made also in line with the protocols,’ which speak to having the regular testing done.”
Mr Pinder added that employers could not unilaterally require the vaccine in instances where terms and conditions of employment were already agreed upon.
“A new employee, a new hire, yes, [an employer can require the vaccine], but if I already have my terms and conditions laid down in my employment contract, the employer has no right to unilaterally amend my contract. We have to agree.”
In such instances where employers require that the jab be taken, Mr Pinder said: “…You have all right, if he tries to discipline you. to file a trade dispute.
“Now again, the Employment Act makes provisions for the employer to do some things if you and he are not seeing eye to eye. He’ll have to pay you out of your contract, and I guess dismiss you.”
Recently, workers at Sushi Rokkan, a western New Providence restaurant, were told that failure to comply with a mandatory vaccine rule would see them reassigned from front-line posts to other duties or, in a worst-case scenario, suffer termination.
Michael Scott, who owns the restaurant along with his wife, argued this approach was the only way to ensure his business survives while remaining in line with the Health and Safety at Work Act’s legal stipulations to maintain a secure workplace.
“In my private capacity, I am subject to the Health and Safety at Work Act,” he told Tribune Business on Monday. “That imposes upon me a duty to create a safe system of work so as not to endanger members of the public.
“On a practical level I don’t want to be in the invidious position of having guests dine in the restaurant looking for sushi and leave with COVID-19 as a dessert. If there is a vaccine available, why should people not want to be vaccinated?
“If members of the public get infected at the restaurant, not only do I fall afoul of the (Health and Safety at Work) Act but it will kill the business. Only a fool would not pay attention to this; this necessity.”
Mr Scott, in particular, pointed to sections four, five and seven of the Health and Safety at Work Act as imposing a legal duty on all Bahamas-based employers to protect both employees and customers in the workplace. He argued that companies could be held in violation of this requirement if they failed to take all necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 infections and spread.
However, Mr Pinder, attorneys and trade union leaders have all argued that mandating workers take the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of retaining their jobs is both illegal and unconstitutional.
Comments
tribanon 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
Power-juiced Minnis has tasked his sleazy flea-ridden AG (Carl Bethel) with drafting new post-COVID-19 legislation that would transfer to a Minnis-controlled tribunal many of his so called 'emergency powers' that he has wrongfully used to strip us of so many of our constitutionally guaranteed rights and liberties. This proposed tribunal would be the initially planted seed from which the official police state would sprout to replace our existing parliamentary democracy.
It's all too clear Minnis has no intent of giving up many of the so called 'COVID-19 emergency powers' that our parliamentarians wrongfully allowed him to grab for himself. No doubt this new legislation being drafted by Bethel will recognise Dr. Michael Scott's ability to effectively force his restaurant's employees to take whatever vaccines and other medicines he tells them they must take or else.
JokeyJack 13 hours, 51 minutes ago
Freedom and rights seem to only matter in white dominated areas. Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have opened up and the UK is planning to remove restrictions very soon. All mostly white areas. Canada, which is mostly white, continues its ban on direct flights from Canada to anywhere in the Caribbean. I think BLM needs to look into these apparent discriminatory practices to determine if they are based on science. Let us pray we are not returning to the era of the "dirty and diseased negro" sitting at the back of the bus.
JokeyJack 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
It seems unfair that only Mr. Scott's business name is mentioned. Did he do something worse than the other 2 businesses?
tribanon 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
If you know Scott, you would know that he and his restaurant fully deserve to be singled-out and shamed.
JokeyJack 13 hours ago
I certainly do not support him, but i moreso dont support discrimination against any race. Are you suggesting that it's OK for black employees to be forcefully injected with chemicals so long as the force is coming from a black employer?
tribanon 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nonsense. I'm sure there's quite a number of other business owners, black, white and yellow, who think and behave in the same deplorable manner that Scott does. Scott just happens to an arrogant enough scoundrel to make his atrocious views and appalling conduct publicly known. He also feels protected, as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas, by all he knows about Minnis and D'Aguilar's secretive wheelings and dealings involving Hutchison Whampoa, Royal Carbbean and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.
TalRussell 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
More than just suspicion defines the nebulous goin' on between the Queen's Counsel/Restaurateur Michael, and the in a constant frenzy House Speaker Dewitt Halson vs. Thee Baby Papa Mr. Minnis?
Well, yes, Dewitt Halson has a mind of endless ideas for turning crank, Minnis!
Cobalt 8 hours ago
Is the nurse in the above picture really giving a shot without gloves??? Wow! What ever happened to Tier 1 Standard Precaution???
tribanon 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Meanwhile, due to the outbreak of conch poisonings, health officials are warning that gloves should be worn when preparing conch salad or other fresh preparations where further cooking is not done. Guess there aren't enough gloves to go around. lol
TalRussell 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Precisely, what is a director of labour's job description's, work hours, pay scale, travel allowances, expenses, and are free meals, weeks of vacations, a motor car and dry cleaning provided as a part the pay package. And, is it a political appointment that automatically terminates upon the swearing-in of a new government, yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID