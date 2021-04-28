High Interest In Vaccines At St Anselm’S

INTEREST in COVID-19 vaccinations for people 18 and older at St Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church has been so successful that the site is extended to Saturday.

According to site manager Antoinette Cumberbatch, the Bernard Road church was originally intended to be open for about four days but was extended because of the overwhelming number of residents within the community who want to be vaccinated.

She estimated on average there were over 200 persons a day at the site and 50 to 65 percent are younger people. The church began vaccinations last week.

“Well I must say I’m very impressed with the amount of young persons that have been coming into this site to get their vaccination,” she said.

“Most of them said they just want to take the vaccination so that they can be covered; others want to travel. Some are just tired of having the COVID test and some want to do it because they have to go back to college and that’s one of the requirements.

“We were supposed to be closed today, so now the word is coming out and we have our nice poster out front that says we are vaccinating up to Saturday and now we’ve seen an increase in the number of persons coming out here today.”

The morning saw mostly empty chairs, but the numbers grew as the day progressed.

Daxon Davis wanted to take the vaccine due more possibilities to travel.

“Well when I was passing, I went to the barber today, I passed and a nurse said I could come and take it. So I took the opportunity,” the 25-year-old told The Tribune.

“I had wanted to take it earlier but I knew there were certain guidelines about who could and who couldn’t at first. So now that I found out that I could’ve come in, I came in as soon as I could.”

His father, who is over 60, and his stepmother, a nurse, got the vaccine as well. Both his father and stepmother contracted the virus prior to getting vaccinated.

He explained: “They were asymptomatic actually. They only found out when they took a test for travel for one point in time for work.”

The 25-year-old acknowledged people his age are still hesitant about the vaccine.

“I don’t know anyone my age personally who actually has taken it yet,” he revealed.

Meanwhile over at Church of God of Prophecy on East Street, Junkanooer Carvin Bain, 44, waited to get his vaccine.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously suggested the possibility of approving Independence Day and Junkanoo celebrations later this year, after the mass gatherings were cancelled in 2020.

Decked out with his Roots mask, who he rushes for, Mr Bain said he is looking forward to having Junkanoo this year.

He hopes more Junkanoo supporters will get the shot.

Mr Bain said he knew people who had COVID – which was another motivation to get vaccinated.

“They suffered bad. They had it for about two weeks. Some had it for like about a month. It’s very painful – (they couldn’t) eat, (they) lost weight, the breathing was rough for them….But at the end the day they made it through.”

Director of Labour John Pinder also got vaccinated at St Anselm’s, located in the area of Fox Hill —a place he is considering representing for the Free National Movement.

He encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“I want to be a good corporate citizen. I want the people of Fox Hill, which I may have to go to their house to canvas for their support, to be safe and feel safe if they see me,” Mr Pinder said.

“I would like to encourage as many people as possible to continue to do your research, to continue to build a strong immune system, but because this vaccine happens to be something that lessens your chance of catching the COVID-19 or even spreading it – it doesn’t make you immune to it.”