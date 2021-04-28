Teaming Up To Save The Planet

MEMBERS of the House of Rastafari collective helped the Agriculture Department of Programme SURE by donating and planting fruit trees to mark Earth Day.

Programme SURE is a Ministry of Education initiative to assist at risk young men better take advantage of opportunities in education.

Ras Amen (Copeland Smith), a tree planting ambassador for the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance and secretary for House of Rastafari, made the donation and helped plant the trees.

The trees donated include mango sapodilla (dilly) moringa almond coconut and pomegranate to name a few.

Charles Newbold, the principal at Programme SURE, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation and the assistance with planting as we celebrate Earth Day with our students in a meaningful way. It is a timely donation as we are in the process of rebuilding our agriculture programme. We look forward to continued partnerships.”

Ras Amen said: “It was an honour for the House of Rastafari and the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance to join with Programme SURE to celebrate Earth Day by planting trees to restore our Earth.

“Never underestimate the power of planting trees in a fertile mind. Plant a tree. They capture carbon, cool overheated places, support pollinators, reduce the risk of disease transmission and boost local economies.”

To donate to the CariPhiAlliance Tree Planting Initiative and help plant one million through the islands, visit https://cariphialliance,org/ where you can also sign the petition to support a Tree Plaanting Week.