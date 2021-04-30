Embarrassed: Former Speaker Laments Parliament Shutdown And ‘Egos Put Before People’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

FORMER House Speaker Dr Kendal Major says the abrupt adjournment of the House on Wednesday is “grossly unfortunate”, insisting government should not have been caught in an “embarrassing” situation.

As parliamentarians gathered on Wednesday House Speaker Halson Moultrie voiced his frustration over his staff’s exposure to COVID-19.

The Speaker said his concerns were brushed off by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in a one word response of “noted” while he was ignored by Leader of Government Business Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells.

He went on to warn government that he was ready for “war’’ if that was what it wanted while revealing that the House had not been sanitised following confirmation that a senior staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tribune contacted Dr Major yesterday when he said he felt the incident should not have happened in a democratic Parliament.

“I thought the Speaker was correct in his frustration,” the former House Speaker said.

“I thought he was correct on principle. I think the result of his actions, though, was unfortunate. I think it was unfortunate that it had to have gotten to that point to shut down the House and conduct no business. I think that was grossly unfortunate and ought not to have happened in our democracy.

“The case of COVID is a proper reason to sanitise and shut the House down and protect the staff and the members. That’s appropriate. The process of what happened is what concerns me; the fact that he had to chastise the Prime Minister and the leader of government business in their presence. They just sat there like children being scolded and he went on to close the House down for a day that he chose. It was embarrassing and ought not to have happened.”

Dr Major said a deeper appreciation for governance would have prevented such an embarrassing situation from occurring.

“The Prime Minister and the government ought not to have allowed themselves to be caught in such an embarrassing position,” he said.

Asked if it was because most of them are novices to Parliament he said: “I’m not sure if it’s the fact that they are inexperienced. I was inexperienced. I think it’s more of a common sense and a temperament of the persons elected who have an understanding and a respect for their duties and recognise that they put people first before egos and before a position.

“So I think if there was a deeper appreciation or the overwhelming need to govern that would have taken precedence and would have avoided such an embarrassing situation. There should be a meeting of the minds and that could only happen between the Speaker and the Prime Minister. I think they should work out their differences and move on. If not, we are going to be faced with a dissolution of the House very shortly. It cannot continue.”

Asked why he thought the Prime Minister and House Speaker might not be getting along, the former House Speaker said he didn’t want to speculate, but whatever it is, the matter should be resolved in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

“I don’t want to speculate on that,” he said. “Only they know the answer to that. All I know is that we are suffering as the Bahamian people and the citizens ought not to suffer. Whatever it is, they have to deal with it, get past it and for the greater good move on.”

Like the sitting Speaker, who has tried vehemently to have his position made independent, Dr Major too feels the Speaker of the House of Assembly should be an independent role.

“Fundamentally, I think the Speaker should be independent,” he said. “It is not presently set up that way, but fundamentally and philosophically, yes, I agree with the independence of the Speaker. My concern is how it plays out.

“Despite how independent the Speaker needs an understanding and a comity between himself, the government leader and the Prime Minister. They have to get along. If they don’t get along, whether he is independent or not, nothing is going to get done and the Bahamian people will be short changed.”

Dr Major said it’s not so much the law, but the spirit of the law and the ultimate intent of people working together for the common good.