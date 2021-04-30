‘Encourage Workers To Be Vaccinated’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is advising the business sector to encourage their workers to be vaccinated so as not to “jeopardise the economic progress” of respective businesses.

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he explained will help in reopening the economy.

“I want to send a message to the business sector to kindly encourage all our employees to become vaccinated. If your employees are vaccinated and one individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID, you need not close your premises.

“If one of your employees is not vaccinated and has COVID and the remainder of your employees are vaccinated, you need not close your premises. However, if the employees are not vaccinated and an individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID, then your business is subsequently closed down temporarily for cleaning, plus jeopardising your economic progress.

“So, I want to again encourage you to advise all your employees to become vaccinated, and to those who are not I encourage you to have them take a COVID PCR test weekly so as not to jeopardy the remainder of your employees.”

Vaccination centres are opened throughout the country. The country continues to record new COVID-19 cases, with New Providence leading in the number of new infections.

The Bahamas is administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

World Health Organisation experts have given an assurance that the vaccine is safe and are still recommending the use of the jabs.