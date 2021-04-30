‘Encourage Workers To Be Vaccinated’

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is advising the business sector to encourage their workers to be vaccinated so as not to “jeopardise the economic progress” of respective businesses.
Taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he explained will help in reopening the economy.
“I want to send a message to the business sector to kindly encourage all our employees to become vaccinated. If your employees are vaccinated and one individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID, you need not close your premises.
“If one of your employees is not vaccinated and has COVID and the remainder of your employees are vaccinated, you need not close your premises. However, if the employees are not vaccinated and an individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID, then your business is subsequently closed down temporarily for cleaning, plus jeopardising your economic progress.
“So, I want to again encourage you to advise all your employees to become vaccinated, and to those who are not I encourage you to have them take a COVID PCR test weekly so as not to jeopardy the remainder of your employees.”
Vaccination centres are opened throughout the country. The country continues to record new COVID-19 cases, with New Providence leading in the number of new infections.
The Bahamas is administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
World Health Organisation experts have given an assurance that the vaccine is safe and are still recommending the use of the jabs.
Comments
The_Oracle 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
So, Astra Zeneca, Phizer, Moderna, J&J etc have ben exempted from Liability, Governments have declared it for emergency use and are pushing its use, exempting themselves also from liability, but here is the Prime Minister telling business owners to expose themselves to liability should a staff member suffer injury from the vaccine. Not too smart are they. So is the Government gonna pay for this weekly testing of un vaccinated staff? What employee or business can afford that? His second paragraph above is pure BS as the vaccine does not prevent infection or passing it on, it only reduces the symptoms. Sorry, I don't follow confused people.
Bobsyeruncle 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
You seem confused. The vaccine does prevent infection to oneself (in 95% of cases). As to whether it prevents you from passing on the virus to unvaccinated people - well that's still being researched so we don't know whether it does or doesn't.
TalRussell 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
While it's out character for a sitting comrade judge to have commented on a matter, not before their court, Canadian legal experts warn that people who break health rules by holding parties that lead to death from COVID-19, should heed the judge's warning about facing a manslaughter charge. Is the judge right about that, yes?
ohdrap4 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Children, today we are going to learn to complete Venn diagrams.
** Among 250 voters:
116 can be vaccinated 127 can and cannot be vaccinated but want to 107 cannot be vaccinated but want to
A total of 50: -can and cannot be vaccinated but don’t want to - cannot be vaccinated and don’t want to -can be vaccinated but want to and don’t want to - can and cannot be vaccinated and want and don’t want to
How many voters vote fnm,catch and not catch covid? Ans. 0 How many are angry? 250.
**
DDK 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Minnis keeps changing his dancing shoes!! Amazing that the so-called modern world is in such a tizzy over this virus. Between various international governments, so-called health organizations, the media, all of whom are in someone's pocket, and Big Pharma, it is hard for the plebeians to keep up. Tell ya one thing, this PM is diabolical.
DDK 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
While he is coercing The People to take an unproven emergency vaccine, he has his Goon Squad fining The People left, right and centre for not wearing masks or having government issued id's on their person. He definitelly has the interest of The People in his stone heart. Did someone say he was a medical doctor in a previous life?
ohdrap4 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
ok, let me understand:
If a patron has covid and the staff is unvaccinated, the business closes for deep cleaning.
If a parliamentary staffer has covid, nothing is done.
Can only find consistency in pudding these days.
carltonr61 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
https://sputniknews.com/military/2021...">https://sputniknews.com/military/2021...
USA military will not take vaccine. Guess Minnis will ban them from The Bahamas.
