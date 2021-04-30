French Officers Work Alongside Commando Squad

MEMBERS of the RBDF Commando Squadron have been taking to the sea for training.

A one-day training exercise was held earlier this month at the Defence Force Base.

On April 16, defence force personnel trained alongside French counterparts from the French ship FS Dumont D’Urville.

The began their operation with French divers conducting pier surveys alongside jetties.

This was followed by a French beach landing craft being deployed, with RBDF Marines on board and briefly departing the harbour to simulate an insertion operation.

Members of the Commando Squadron unit proceeded to the Armored Passenger Vehicle to conduct a room clearance exercise on board HMBS Coral Harbour.

The operation was videotaped by the RBDF in collaboration with French combat camera personnel, along with aerial coverage by a drone deployed by Swift Tactical Systems.

The FS Dumont D’Urville is responsible for rendering humanitarian assistance to Caribbean countries in times of natural disasters. They conduct offshore assistance as well as anti-pollution operations.

Photos: Able Seaman Fredrick Russell/