Police Say ‘Could Be More Than Four’ Involved In Killing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE now believe more than four people were possibly involved in the brazen ambush and murder of six men two weeks ago at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Chesapeake Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash made the revelation yesterday adding that police have no suspect in custody.

Further, he said, none of the recently released wanted posters were who police were looking for in relation to this cash as police were still trying to identify the perpetrators.

“As much as I would release now, (is) we’re still currently conducting the investigation,” he said. “We are following some leads, but we’re not in the position at this moment to release identity of suspects.

“We suspect that there are four persons involved at this time… but it could be more.”

He added: “And that is based on our surveillance that we recovered.

“I don’t want to put a number to it. This investigation is still ongoing.”

Supt Cash said police would not be releasing any CCTV coverage of the killings which have been recovered during their investigation.

“At this time because of the sensitive nature of the investigation there’s some information we’re not going to be releasing at this moment,” he said.

The April 15 killing is considered to be the deadliest shooting in recent times.

The deceased include Renardo Bastian, also known as “Crack Teeth”, Travis Cooper, Maurice Pinder, Kendal Lord, Delano Smith, and Dequant Brown, according to relatives and close friends.

A woman and two-year-old girl were also injured in the shooting incident. The toddler, D’Lani Smith, and the female had been identified as the daughter and girlfriend of Delano Smith.

The mass shooting occurred in the moments after the men were released from police custody for firearm possession.

As the group pulled up to the intersection in a silver coloured Honda Inspire, a white Kia SUV trailed behind them. Four men said to be wearing black then emerged from the SUV, using high powered weapons and handguns shot at the victims.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has previously stated “there is no information to suggest that the police were in any way involved in this shooting”.