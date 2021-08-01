Charlton Sixth In 100m Hurdles Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian national record holder Devynne Charlton gave it her best shot in her debut at the 2020 Olympic Games, but she had to settle for sixth place in the final of the highly contested women’s 100 metre hurdles on Sunday.

Sandwiched between two Jamaican finalists in lane eight, Charlton had to make up some ground midway in the race after she dropped to last place, powering back for the final two of ten hurdles to finish in a time of 12.74 seconds.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who produced an Olympic record of 12.26 in the semi-finals, won her country’s first gold in 12.37 as she remained undefeated this year, while world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States got the silver in 12.52. Jamaica’s national champion, Megan Tapper, took the bronze in 12.55.

Despite not getting on the medal stand, the 25-year-old Charlton had a remarkable showing at the games, finishing second in her semi-final in 12.66 after she was fourth in her first round heats in 12.84.

The graduate of Purdue University would have had to duplicate her lifetime and season’s best of 12.61 to medal. But it was still a great performance for Charlton, who competed in the event along with Pedrya Seymour, who bowed out in the semifinal.

Charlton had qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but missed out due to a back injury.