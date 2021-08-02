Steven Gardiner Qualifies For 400m Final, Alonzo Russell Misses Out

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian national record holder Steven Gardiner and Grand Bahamian Alonzo Russell finished at the two ends of the spectrum in the men’s 400 metre semi-final at the 2020 Olympic Games.

While Gardiner turned in a season’s best of 44.14 seconds to clinch the last of the three heats, Russell struggled as he ended up in seventh place in heat two in 46.04. Gardiner emerged third overall in the standings, but Russell was 23rd.

The top qualifier going into Thursday’s final was Grenada’s Kirani James in a season’s best of 43.88 in heat one, followed by Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano in an area record of 43.93.

James is a two-time medalist, having won the gold in 2012 in London, England and the silver in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gardiner, the 25-year-old from Abaco, is attempting to earn his first Olympic medal to go along with the world title he won in 2019 in Doha, Qatar when he lowered his national record to 43.48 to emerge as one of the world’s top contenders.

As he surged to the front in his race, he held off American Michael Norman, who trailed in 44.52. Botswana’s Isaacs Makwala was third in 44.59 as he advanced to the final in sixth place with one of the two fastest losing times.

As for Russell, he never got into the mix as he faded to the end of the line, only to watch as American Michael Cherry posted the winning time of 44.44. Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor was second in a season’s best of 44.92.

Both Gardiner and Russell appeared in their third consecutive trip to the Olympics.