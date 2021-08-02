Vaccinated Visitors Now Have To Take Five-Day Test

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

INFECTIOUS disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes says changes to travel requirements revealed Monday by the Office of the Prime Minister are consistent with data about how COVID-19 variants are affecting the ability of vaccinated people to transmit the virus.

Still, she underscored how much vaccination remains a potent shield against a serious case of COVID-19, with no fully vaccinated person admitted to the hospital up to July 31.

In a statement on Monday, the OPM announced all fully vaccinated travellers coming to the country “will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of arrival.”

For unvaccinated travellers, the requirements remain the same: those 12 years or older must get a PCR test within five days of arriving in the country.

The OPM said: “All children, between the ages of 2 and 11, wishing to enter The Bahamas will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of arrival in The Bahamas. All children, under the age of two, are exempt from any testing requirements.”

“All travellers, entering The Bahamas on a cruise ship, will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the Competent Authority.

“All fully vaccinated travellers wishing to travel within The Bahamas, will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of the travel date from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

“For unvaccinated persons wishing to travel within The Bahamas, all persons, who are 12 years and older and who are unvaccinated, will still be required to obtain a PCR test taken within five days of the travel date. This now applies to travel from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

“All children, between the ages of two and 11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of the travel date from the following islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island. All children, under the age of two, are exempt from any testing requirements.”

Dr Forbes said the changes are “based upon the newly available scientific data that vaccinated persons who get breakthrough infections will have as much COVID-19 in their airways as unvaccinated persons so that data supports that vaccinated persons can spread COVID-19 should they get a breakthrough infection, especially since the delta variant and other variants are spreading. That’s very important and useful information. The changes also will fall in line with CDC recommendations with international travel. If you read the CDC guidelines, it says international travel is a risk for spreading COVID-19 in light of emerging variant strains.”

More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country Tuesday.

Data continues to show full vaccination is a bulwark against serious illness.

“Up to July 31, of persons hospitalised for COVID-19, no fully vaccinated people have been admitted for the virus. Some partially vaccinated persons have been admitted but not many, and many of them weren’t even 14 days out from getting the first vaccine. Ninety-seven percent of the admitted cases have been unvaccinated people. Of the deaths, no fully vaccinated person has died.”