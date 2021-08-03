Arawak Cay Chief Backs Loitering Ban

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Arawak Cay Association’s president says “one of the good things” about the government’s COVID-19 crackdown is the ban on loitering at the popular Fish Fry destination.

Rodney Russell told Tribune Business: “If they are coming to Arawak Cay then they should be inside the establishment. We only want genuine customers out at Arawak Cay, and those persons who just want to come out to hang out can do so at the beaches or stay at home.

“This is something I have been speaking to my vendors about for years now as these people who just hang around outside of these stalls only cause problems and interfere with persons who want to come to Arawak Cay to enjoy themselves.

“I was pleased when I saw the Prime Minister make the statement that there will be no one gathering outside of these establishments. If you come to patronise, then come inside, but if you are not coming to patronise then go somewhere else.”

Mr Russell suggested June’s murder at Arawak Cay could have been avoided if vendors cracked down on loitering. He added that vendors should not tolerate persons bringing their problems to the Fish Fry.

“With persons not hanging out on the outside, for the persons that are passing or travellers passing Arawak Cay, who would see a large crowd at Arawak Cay, gives the impression that crowds are spending money, which isn’t the case,” he said.

Mr Russell also lamented the lack of other venues where young people could enjoy themselves and socialise, calling it the “biggest problem” The Bahamas now has as there is nowhere for them to go and have a good time. “Young people want to dance and frolic and show off their new clothes. If there is no venue for them then their neighbourhoods become a violent place,” he added.