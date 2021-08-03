Bahamian Official To Be Sent Home From Olympics

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Olympic Committee president Romell Knowles confirmed that they had to revoke the accreditation of relay coordinator Rupert Gardiner and will send him home because of his insubordination to the team officials at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

“As with all of the athletes, our officials are equally bound to a code of conduct that we guide zealously,” Knowles said. “That is as much as I can say at the moment. But I want to remain focused on what these games mean to our athletes and obviously to our country.”

When contacted in Tokyo, Gardiner confirmed that he was stripped of his accreditation and he should be back home around Wednesday. He declined to make any further statement, only to say that he will be contacting his lawyer before he makes an official statement.

Reports indicate that Gardiner got into a verbal confrontation with other team officials over the entire women’s 200m debacle where four qualified and Anthonique Strachan and Brianne Bethel were forced to compete in a runoff to determine who will get the third spot along with Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Tynia Gaither.

Both team manager Dawn Woodside-Johnson and head coach Rudolph Ferguson resigned immediately from the Bahamas Coaches Association as treasurer and first vice president respectively after they felt they were given some harsh demands to have Gaither and Bethel compete in a runoff.

Team officials, like Gardiner, are tight lipped on exactly what transpired. All queries were passed on to Knowles.

Knowles, who did not make the trip to Tokyo, said the games are meant to be a source of inspiration for the country, given the challenges faced with COVID-19, which has seen lives lost, persons unemployed and others displaced, the country is going through some challenging times and they need some upliftment.

“These are challenging times in our country,” Knowles said. “And these games and sports, I suggest and suppose, are serving as an antidote to this environment that we find ourselves in.”

Knowles said there is a huge story being written in Tokyo where the Bahamas has athletes performing on the world stage and are medal contenders and they will not be “distracted now” because “there’s too much on the line” as they deal with their priority, which is athletes first.