Bahamian Official To Be Sent Home From Olympics

By BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Olympic Committee president Romell Knowles confirmed that they had to revoke the accreditation of relay coordinator Rupert Gardiner and will send him home because of his insubordination to the team officials at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
“As with all of the athletes, our officials are equally bound to a code of conduct that we guide zealously,” Knowles said. “That is as much as I can say at the moment. But I want to remain focused on what these games mean to our athletes and obviously to our country.”
When contacted in Tokyo, Gardiner confirmed that he was stripped of his accreditation and he should be back home around Wednesday. He declined to make any further statement, only to say that he will be contacting his lawyer before he makes an official statement.
Reports indicate that Gardiner got into a verbal confrontation with other team officials over the entire women’s 200m debacle where four qualified and Anthonique Strachan and Brianne Bethel were forced to compete in a runoff to determine who will get the third spot along with Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Tynia Gaither.
Both team manager Dawn Woodside-Johnson and head coach Rudolph Ferguson resigned immediately from the Bahamas Coaches Association as treasurer and first vice president respectively after they felt they were given some harsh demands to have Gaither and Bethel compete in a runoff.
Team officials, like Gardiner, are tight lipped on exactly what transpired. All queries were passed on to Knowles.
Knowles, who did not make the trip to Tokyo, said the games are meant to be a source of inspiration for the country, given the challenges faced with COVID-19, which has seen lives lost, persons unemployed and others displaced, the country is going through some challenging times and they need some upliftment.
“These are challenging times in our country,” Knowles said. “And these games and sports, I suggest and suppose, are serving as an antidote to this environment that we find ourselves in.”
Knowles said there is a huge story being written in Tokyo where the Bahamas has athletes performing on the world stage and are medal contenders and they will not be “distracted now” because “there’s too much on the line” as they deal with their priority, which is athletes first.
Comments
Sickened 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Is this the reason why Shaunae just trotted in the final?
JokeyJack 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
Looking for video/report now. Please post the link / source. Good for her !!! Bahamians need to stop accepting whatever is handed them. Why go somewhere or do something if you can't do it freely and completely normally? That applies to every aspect of our lives or else we don't actually have lives.
JokeyJack 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Hopefully Gardiner will return safely and his lawyer will allow him to tell his story and hopefully he will not be "suicided" like the 4 Capitol police officers before the truth can come out.
mandela 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Shameful, to travel around the world just to carry on like an A$$, Shameful.
sage 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Lemme see if I get this right: The President of the Bahamas Olympic Association....did not go to the Olympics???? He is COVID positive eh? He has a family emergency eh? It has to be something substantical that would keep the President...from his most pivotal function ...He is actually higher ranked than any Minister even the Prime Minister at these games....and he did not go?
tribanon 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
What a national embarrassment. I suppose they will now all claim their most disgraceful conduct and irrational behaviour is a side-effect of the jabs they received. Morons!
