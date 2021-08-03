Burger King Expanding ‘Where It Makes Sense’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Burger King management say they are always looking to “expand where it makes sense” after the brand opened its latest restaurant on East Street south.

Ash Henderson, its director of marketing, told Tribune Business the fast-food franchise had been seeking a location to serve southern New Providence communities that would otherwise have to travel to reach its other restaurant locations.

“We are able to serve the communities that don’t have to go into town or on the Tonique Williams Highway or to the Carmichael Road branch,” he added. Fast food competition in the East Street south area, surrounded by the Bamboo Town, South Beach, Pinewood and Golden Gates constituencies, is significant. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Checkers and a Domino’s Pizza all have a presence.

Neighbours had previously complained about Burger King’s new location because construction work had caused flooding and other problems in the area, but these issues appear to have ceased since the outlet started trading.

Mr Henderson said: “We’re always looking to expand where it makes sense and where we can, and we always have our eyes open for different areas for the island. We do aim to be accessible to all Bahamian residents no matter where they live and it is our ultimate plan to do that.”