Highway Horror

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A male driver was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama on Sunday evening.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 10pm at Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, involving a black Ford Fusion vehicle that overturned after it hit a tree.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said the accident happened in the vicinity of Freddie’s Auto. He said reports indicated the vehicle was travelling east along Queen’s Highway with two adult male occupants. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which hit a tree and overturned.

“The driver was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Jaws of Life,” Mr Rolle said. He said EMS personnel pronounced the driver dead. The male passenger was taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable, but serious condition.

Supt Rolle said the Traffic Department is investigating the matter.