‘Obey The Law’ As Crawfish Season Gets Under Way

THE Department of Marine Resources is urging fishermen to abide by fisheries laws as crawfish season opened on August 1.

In a press statement yesterday, the department reminded fishermen that the legal measurement for whole crawfish is a carapace (jacket) length of 3 1⁄4 inches and when the tail is separated, a tail length of 5 1⁄2 inches.

Those wishing to harvest crawfish are also required to have a crawfish measuring gauge in their possession at all times.

Possession of dishwashing liquid, bleach or other noxious substance aboard any vessel while fishing is unlawful without first obtaining a permit authorising such possession.

Further, a permit is required for the use of the air compressor or crawfish traps to aid in fishing.

“The public is also reminded that several portions of the Fisheries Act 2020 came into force on Tuesday, 22nd June 2021. Amongst those portions of the mentioned legislation that are enforceable are: The requirement that all vessels being 15 ft or larger in length that are engaged in commercial fishing to be licensed by the Department of Marine Resources to be so engaged.

“Application forms may be obtained at any of the department’s offices in New Providence and the Family Islands. Applicants should ensure that their vessels have been licensed by the Port Department, and that they possess a valid business license

“The prohibition of foreign employment in any form aboard a licensed commercial fishing vessel.”

The Department said those vessels only owned by Bahamian citizens that are residents within the country can legally engage in commercial fishing exercises.