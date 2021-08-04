Child Was Sitting In Back Seat Next To $42k Of Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

POLICE officers found two men and a young child riding in the Carmichael Road area with $42,000 worth of marijuana in the back seat, a court was told yesterday.

Demetrio Rolle and Winston Gibson were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply after officers found 42.2 pounds of Indian hemp in their car in February.

When they first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney Gibson pleaded guilty; however, Rolle denied the allegations and his case was adjourned for trial.

When Sergeant 3362 Camrhea Braynen gave evidence yesterday, she said around 4.30pm on the day in question, she and her partner were conducting inquiries in the Carmichael Road area. She said while on mobile patrol, they stopped a black Honda Civic with two male occupants. Sgt Braynen said they then ordered the men out of the vehicle and informed them they were suspected of being in possession of dangerous drugs and firearms.

The court was told that the officers found nothing on the men when they searched them; however, when they looked on the backseat of their car, they noticed a red and black box that contained five brown taped packages along with a crocus bag with three more packages of marijuana.

As a result, the two men, who identified themselves as Rolle and Gibson, were arrested and taken to the Carmichael Road police station for “safe keeping”, while the drugs were confiscated and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit for further processing.

When Sgt Schivargo Mackey testified, he said when he and Sgt Braynen stopped the car they smelt “weed emanating” from the vehicle. He said when they searched the vehicle they found the box of drugs in the rear seat next to Rolle’s young son. Sgt Mackey said when he interviewed Rolle in custody, he denied all knowledge of the drugs.

When the officer was cross-examined by Rolle’s attorney, he said the accused insisted the drugs were not his when he was questioned and said he was only giving his cousin a ride. When asked, the officer also said Gibson told them he got the box of drugs from a “Rasta”. According to Sgt Mackey, the marijuana had an estimated street value of $42,000.

The case continues on August 25.