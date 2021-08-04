Men Who Died At Work Named

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS investigations continue into a fatal industrial accident on Grand Bahama, two of the men killed have been officially identified by police.

Supt Stephen Rolle reported the deceased men are Raulin Sanz Phipps, 29, of the Dominican Republic, and Ramy Hout, 30, of the United States.

Although police have not officially identified the third man, The Tribune understands he is David Dorvile, a Bahamian of Haitian descent who is believed to be aged 47 years.

On July 27, three male workers were found unresponsive in a pit on a floating tank at City Services Ltd site.

It is believed the men were exposed to toxic chemical fumes while working. The float tank, which was filled with scrap metal, was being prepared for export when the incident happened.

Supt Rolle had reported that initial investigations revealed the men went in the pit one at a time. When the first male did not return, the second individual went to search for the first male. When he did not return, the third male went down and he did not return.

Investigations are continuing and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.