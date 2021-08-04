‘Use Fake Tests And You’Ll Get Caught’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has again warned people against using fake COVID-19 tests, ahead of an impending travel policy requiring those who are fully vaccinated to have a negative test before arriving in the country.

Speaking to reporters before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Dames said officers will be on high alert for such instances and warned those seeking to obtain forged documents will be caught.

The new requirement comes into effect on Friday.

“Law enforcement officers remain vigilant, and they are most certainly guided by the orders so whatever adjustments are made by the competent authority. The law enforcement will adjust accordingly,” Mr Dames said.

“These are serious times and the actions that are being taken by the Competent Authority and this government is for the safety and security of the Bahamian people and all who visit this nation of ours and so I would say to all of those who feel that they want to do their own thing that there are consequences for that, and we simply want to ensure that everyone remains safe.

“These are some serious times, and we look around the world and we see the increasing numbers and persons are being hospitalised and are dying in the process. You know any responsible government will take the actions that we’re taking as a government.

Mr Dames spoke after the Office of the Prime Minister announced on Monday that all fully vaccinated travellers coming to the country – including children between the ages of two and 11 – will be required to obtain a COVID-19 test (Rapid Antigen Test or PCR), with a negative result, within five days of arrival.

For unvaccinated travellers, the requirements remain the same: those 12 years or older must get a PCR test within five days of arriving in the country.

The new travel changes come at a time when cases and virus-related hospitalisations are surging again.

Health officials have attributed the recent spike to a relaxed adherence of the COVID-19 rules, linking clusters to gatherings and other social events.

This has prompted calls for better enforcement of COVID-19 preventative measures among the law enforcement agencies.

When asked to respond to these concerns last week, Mr Dames said police officers cannot do it alone and noted that Bahamians must take personal responsibility for their health.

“It’s about personal responsibility, okay,” he told reporters at the time.

“The law can’t be enforced if you’re in your home having a party, you know. We have to take personal responsibility. If we go to church, if we go to an event, it’s very important to wear your mask.

“And … when you look at hospitalisations around the world, those persons, the vast majority, the 90th percentile who have been hospitalised are those persons who have not been vaccinated.

“You know, these are serious times and it’s more than enforcement. Enforcement can’t do it by itself. Some may want to say that. I mean, if you see on a daily basis what law enforcement officers are doing, the amount of persons who have been fined, you know, it’s taking away from their core responsibility, unfortunately.

“What is required here is personal responsibility and we must never forget that. Oftentimes we abdicate our responsibility and put it on law enforcement. This is not a law enforcement responsibility here. This is my responsibility and your responsibility. And so, while law enforcement has its role, at the end of the day, it boils down to each and every one of us.”

During a national address last Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed that a new geofencing application will be introduced to replace the Hubbcat system in order to monitor people who should be in quarantine.

Speaking on this yesterday, Mr Dames said: “The prime minister would’ve alluded to adding additional technology or more improved technology to ensure that we’re able to keep track of those persons who are supposed to be in quarantine and again, technology continues to improve in this area so we’re just looking at the best technology to ensure that we are able to keep track of these persons who are supposed to be in quarantine and those who continue to ignore the order.

“This is serious business and we continue to work as a government to ensure that we’re doing all that we possibly can and humanely can to keep our people safe.”