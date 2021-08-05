Crash Biker Dies

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Motorcyclist Phillip Parker, 23, of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, who was injured in a traffic accident a week ago, has died in hospital in Grand Bahama.

Supt Stephen Rolle, press officer, reported that Parker, the driver of a Honda Trail motorbike, died shortly after 9pm at the Rand Memorial Hospital on August 2.

According to reports, Parker was involved in an accident on July 25 shortly after 8pm at East Sunrise Highway.

Supt Rolle said the incident occurred in the area of BaTelCo. He reported that initial investigations revealed that Parker was riding a red and white Honda Trail motorbike and was travelling east on East Sunrise Highway when he was in collision with a 2012 grey Ford Fusion travelling west.

Parker suffered serious injuries and was taken by EMS personnel to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The male driver of the vehicle was not injured. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

It is the second traffic fatality in a week for Grand Bahama.

On Sunday, August 1, a man was killed in Eight Mile Rock after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree and overturned.

The accident happened shortly after 10pm at Hanna Hill, in the vicinity of Freddie’s Auto.

The vehicle, a black Ford Fusion, was extensively damaged.

A male passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Investigations are continuing into that accident.